Top 10 Super Falcons of Nigeria games of all-time

Here is a list of the Super Falcons Top 10 best/most memorable games of all-time:

10 Nigeria vs. South Korea (2019 FIFA Women's World Cup)

At the 2019 World Cup held in France, Nigeria had to win against South Korea to stand a chance of making it to the second round which they had not done in more than 2 World Cups.

An own goal from Kim do-yeon and a goal from Asisat Oshoala, saw Nigeria run out 2-0 winners against the Koreans and increase their chances of qualifying.

Although Nigeria lost both games to Norway and France, they were able to qualify for the Round of 16 as the best third-placed team.

9 Nigeria vs. Canada (2011 FIFA Women's World Cup)

Grouped alongside France, Germany and Canada at the 2011 World Cup, Nigeria had an uphill battle against some of the best teams in the world, and it was little surprise that they lost both games against France and Germany.

However, while many might have expected the Falcons to finish bottom of the group, they stunned the world by defeating Canada, 1-0, with the winning goal coming from legendary striker, Perpetua Nkwocha in the 73rd minute.

8 Nigeria vs. Sweden (2015 FIFA Women's World Cup)

Grouped alongside Sweden, Australia and the United States of America, the Super Falcons did not stand a very good chance of qualifying for the second round of the 2015 World Cup. However, the opening game of the tournament saw Nigeria stun the world with a powerful display.

The first group match was again Sweden. Sweden had taken the lead through an own goal from Desire Oparanozie, and then went on to double their lead.

However the Super Falcons would not lay low, as two goals from Ngozi Okobi and Oshoala within 5 minutes saw Nigeria equalise to 2-2.

The lead would not last long as Sweden made it 3-2. But a late goal from Francisca Ordega saw Nigeria make it 3-3 and get a point. It was the only point Nigeria got from the 2015 World Cup.

7 Nigeria vs. Niger Republic (2019 WAFU)

At the WAFU women's tournament, Nigeria's Super Falcons recorded their highest ever win, defeating Niger Republic, 15-0 to seal an absolutely remarkable achievement.

Five (5) of the goals were scored by Uchenna Kanu, with Cynthia Aku and Rofiat Sule both getting their names on the score sheet with a brace each. Chioma Wogu, Glory Ogbonna, Chidinma Okeke, Alice Ogebe and Joy Bokiri all got a goal each. Remarkable.

6 Nigeria vs. Equatorial Guinea (2018 WAFCON)

After losing the opening game of the 2018 CAF Women's Africa Cup of nations (WAFCON) to South Africa, there was doubt as to whether the Super Falcons would be able to even defend their title.

However, they bounced back with a 4-0 win against Zambia, and had to secure a good win against Equatorial Guinea, and that was what they did.

Goals from Ordega, Oparanozie and Chikwelu and a hat-trick in the first half from Oshoala, saw the Super Falcons rout their opponents 6-0 to qualify for the semis of the tournament. Ever so dominant.

5 Nigeria vs. Zambia (2018 WAFCON)

At the group stages of the 2018 WAFCON, Nigeria had to face Zambia, and for many, Nigeria were obvious favorites. It was easy to see why, a team with the firepower of Oshoala and Oparanozie upfront would definitely get goals, and that was what happened.

The match ended 6-0, with Oparanozie scoring a brace. A goal each from Okobi in the 2nd minute, Ohale in the 6th, in the Oshoala 64th and Nkwocha in the 84th to complete the rout.

4 Nigeria vs. Japan (2004 Athens Olympics)

At the 2004 Athens Olympic Games, Nigeria got her first and only victory at the Olympics.

A lone goal coming from Vera Okolo in the 55th minute to see Nigeria come out 1-0 winners and also qualify for the next round of the tournament.

3 Nigeria vs. Cameroon (2014 WAFCON)

The Super Falcons of Nigeria had gone through the 2014 WAFCON railroading every team in sight. It was little or no surprise when they made the finals of the 2014 African Women's Nations Cup. They however had to overcome their biggest rivals, Cameroon.

Although hard fought, the Super Falcons showed their class as to why they are one of Africa's biggest and greatest teams, swatting away their opponents 2-0, and sealing another WAFCON trophy.

2 Nigeria vs. Mali (2016 WAFCON)

At this point of the decade, Oshoala was not only gaining limelight, but she was as lethal as they come, and she showed it in this match especially. Not too many would have expected Mali to get anything from the game, because that's how strong Nigeria was.

Ordega opened the scoring in the 21st minute, before Asisat Oshoala went on a rampage scoring in the 40th, 63rd, 69th, and 78th minutes of the game, and a penalty from U. Sunday in the 48th minute to seal the 6-0 win.

1 Nigeria vs. Cameroon (2016 WAFCON final)

After defeating Cameroon at WAFCON 2014 in Namibia, the Super Falcons came up against them again in what was a somewhat hostile territory, as the game was being played in Cameroon.

