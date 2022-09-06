Super Falcons of Nigeria target 1st ever victory against USA

The Super Falcons suffered a 4-0 loss to the USWNT in an international friendly fixture played at the weekend.

Three first-half goals and one in the second period condemned the Super Falcons to a heavy defeat at the Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas.

The Super Falcons take on the USWNT in a second friendly fixture and head coach Randy Waldrum is hoping for a different result.

Waldrum an American is aware of the challenge against USWNT but wants better performance in the rematch.

Pulse Nigeria

Waldrum on Super Falcons vs USWNT

Waldrum gave his thoughts ahead of the clash against the USWNT in a video by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

In the video uploaded to the Super Falcons' social media accounts, Waldrum wants the Super Falcons to emulate reigning Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) champions the Banyana Banyana of South Africa.

He said, “We know there is going to be a challenge and another difficult game on Tuesday but the experience we gained is invaluable.

“To be one of the top teams in the world, we have to play against this type of teams and get exposed so we learn from it and be better.

Pulse Nigeria

“It takes time to be good if your look at what Morocco and South Africa are doing. Their teams are together on a regular basis.”