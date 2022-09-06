Super Falcons of Nigeria target 1st ever victory against USA

Tosin Abayomi
Waldrum charges Super Falcons to do better in 2nd friendly against USWNT in Washington.

The Super Falcons of Nigeria are set for the second friendly fixture against the United States of America Women's national football team (USWNT).

The Super Falcons suffered a 4-0 loss to the USWNT in an international friendly fixture played at the weekend.

Three first-half goals and one in the second period condemned the Super Falcons to a heavy defeat at the Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas.

The Super Falcons take on the USWNT in a second friendly fixture and head coach Randy Waldrum is hoping for a different result.

Waldrum an American is aware of the challenge against USWNT but wants better performance in the rematch.

Waldrum gave his thoughts ahead of the clash against the USWNT in a video by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

In the video uploaded to the Super Falcons' social media accounts, Waldrum wants the Super Falcons to emulate reigning Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) champions the Banyana Banyana of South Africa.

He said, “We know there is going to be a challenge and another difficult game on Tuesday but the experience we gained is invaluable.

“To be one of the top teams in the world, we have to play against this type of teams and get exposed so we learn from it and be better.

“It takes time to be good if your look at what Morocco and South Africa are doing. Their teams are together on a regular basis.”

The Super Falcons take on the USWNT for the second time at Audi Field, home of the National Women’s Soccer League the Washington Spirit on Tuesday, September 6, 11 PM Nigerian time.





