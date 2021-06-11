Super Falcons of Nigeria lost their opening game of the US Summer Series

Nigeria’s senior women’s national team are the United States to play in a friendly tournament called Summer Series in the United States.

The team consisting of 10 local-based players and other stars is playing in the tournament to prepare for their forthcoming Women’s World Cup qualifiers against the Black Queens of Ghana.

On Thursday night, they kicked off their campaign with a 1-0 loss to Jamaica.

The Super Falcons were poor on the night as Jamaica dominated the whole game. The Caribbeans got their goal in the 51st minute with a fantastic finish off a cut-back by defender Deneisha Blackwood.

The Jamaicans would have scored more if not for the heroics of Super Falcons goalkeeper Tochukwu Oluehi who saved a penalty in the first.

The Super Falcons got better in the second half after coach Randy Waldrum introduced two American university graduates Michelle Alozie and Ijeoma Okoronkwo.

Okoronkwo had the ball in the net, but the goal was chalked off for offside.

Alozie, playing from the left, came close to an equaliser, but her effort went off the crossbar.

It wasn’t a great outing, although Super Falcons coach Waldrum was proud of the second-half performance.

“I was really proud of the second-half performance. I felt like we showed a lot of fight and a lot of heart in the second half,” Waldrum said in his post-match comments.

“The first half was too slow, disorganised; it’s not like the way we want to play.

“So we got to learn that anytime we come out on the field, we start from the beginning and not from the half. So there is a lot of positives to take away.”

Waldrum expects to have a different lineup for Nigeria’s second game in the series, with Asisat Oshoala to join the team in Houston.