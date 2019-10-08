The Super Falcons of Nigeria were on Monday, October 7 held to a 1-1 draw at home by Cote d’Ivoire a result that means that they will miss out on the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

After a goalless draw in the first leg of the third round of the 2020 CAF Women’s Olympic Qualifiers, the Super Falcons needed to outscore Cote d’Ivoire or at least stop the visitors from scoring due to the away goal rule.

But it started horribly for the Asisat Oshoala-captained team as the visitors took the lead in the 12th minute with a fine freekick from Kapho Nina.

Ange N’Guessan also got a second for the visitors in the 32nd minute but Super Falcons goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie did well to save.

Two minutes later, Oshoala scored to bring Nigeria level into the break.

Needing a goal to secure progress to the next round of the qualification, the Super Falcons struggled to gain control of the game and failed to break their opponent.

1-1 it ended at the Agege Township Stadium in Lagos. There was a brief moment of confusion as the referee deliberated on whether the game would go into extra-time or end after 90 minutes.

After checking to see what the rules and regulations stipulated, it was confirmed that the Super Falcons had crashed out of the qualification series.