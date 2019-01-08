The Super Falcons of Nigeria have been named the African Women’s Team of the Year at the 2018 CAF Awards while other Nigerian nominees lost out on the big night.

Nigeria beat the likes of Cameroon, Ghana, Mali and South Africa to win the award for the fourth time since its inception in 2010.

The win comes after the Super Falcons conquered Africa once again to win the 2018 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) title for a ninth time.

The Super Falcons were the only Nigerian winners of the 2018 CAF Awards that held at the Abdou Diouf International Conference Center in the Senegalese capital of Dakar.

Super Falcons coach Thomas Dennerby lost out on the Women’s Coach of the Year to Desiree Ellis of South Africa who led the Bafana Bafana to the final of the AWCON 2018 where they lost on penalties to Nigeria.

In Youth Player of the Year category, Super Eagles star Wilfred Ndidi was beaten by Moroccan and Borussia Dortmund defender Achraf Hakimi who is on loan from Real Madrid.

A Nigerian player was not named in Africa’s Best XI of 2018 while two Nigerian stars Asisat Oshoala and Francisca Ordega were beaten in the Women’s Player of the Year category by Chrestinah Thembi Kgatlana.