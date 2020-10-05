The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have announced the appointment of American coach Randy Waldrum to lead Nigeria’s senior women’s national team, the Super Falcons.

The Super Falcons of Nigeria have been without a head coach since October 2019 when Swede coach Thomas Dennerby vacated the position.

NFF boss Amaju Pinnick in a statement from the federation enthused that Waldrum will make the Super Falcons to compete better at a global level.

“The predominance of the Super Falcons on the African continent has never been in doubt, with nine titles out of 11 editions of the Women AFCON competitions held so far. We envision a new Super Falcons squad competing favourably for laurels at the global level, and I believe the new technical crew led by Mr. Waldrum can take us to that level,” Pinnick said in a statement.

Super Falcons of Nigeria have been without a coach since October 2019 (Getty Images) Getty Images

As Super Falcons coach, Waldrum will work with former goalkeeper and captain Ann Chiejine, who is the first Assistant Coach, while Wemimo Mathew Olanrewaju will serve as second Assistant Coach and Auwar Bashir Makwalla will be goalkeepers’ trainer.

These are five things you should know about the new coach.

1. Former player

Waldrum is a former player who spent all of his career in the United States of America. He played for the likes of Los Angeles Skyhawks, Indianapolis Daredevils and New York Cosmos.

2. Coaching career

After his playing career, Waldrum took to coaching at college level where he has spent most of his coaching career which started in 1978.

3. Titles

With the women’s team of the University of Notre Dame, he won two national championships.

4. International experience

The 64-year-old has only managed once outside of the United States of America. He was coach of the Trinidad and Tobago women’s national team before he was sacked in January 2016.

5. History with the Super Falcons

This is not the first time the American has been connected to Nigeria. In October 2017, he was announced by the NFF as Super Falcons coach but he later turned down the job.

He is yet to confirm this latest announcement.