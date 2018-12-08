news

The Super Falcons of Nigeria will face hosts France, Korea Republic and Norway at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup

The draw was held in France on Saturday, December 8 with representatives of each country present at the occasion.

The Super Falcons were placed in pot 4 for the draws as they dropped one place in the latest FIFA Rankings.

The Super Falcons however were meant to face tough opposition and they have been paired against one of the favoyrites on hosts France.

The last time Nigeria met France was in an international friendly earlier in the year which ended 8-0.

The 2019 FIFA World Cup will hold in France from Friday, 7 June till Sunday, 7, July 2019.