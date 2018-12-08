Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Super Falcons draw Korea Norway France 2019 Women's World Cup

Super Falcons draw Korea, Norway and France in group A of 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup

The Super Falcons are in the same group as the host country of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup.

  • Published:
2019 FIFA Women's World Cup draw play

2019 FIFA Women's World Cup draw

(FIFA)

The Super Falcons of Nigeria will face hosts France, Korea Republic and Norway at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup

The draw was held in France on Saturday, December 8 with representatives of each country present at the occasion.

The Super Falcons were placed in pot 4 for the draws as they dropped one place in the latest FIFA Rankings.

2019 FIFA Women's World Cup pots play The Super Falcons are in pot 4 for the World Cup draw (FIFA)

The Super Falcons however were meant to face tough opposition and they have been paired against one of the favoyrites on hosts France.

The last time Nigeria met France was in an international friendly earlier in the year which ended 8-0.

Super Falcons of Nigeria play The Super Falcons dropped in the FIFA Rankings despite winning the 2018 AWCON (CAF)

 

The 2019 FIFA World Cup will hold in France from Friday, 7 June till Sunday, 7, July 2019.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 Ozil, Aubameyang, Lacazette and a host of other Arsenal players seen in...bullet
2 'He uses only one leg' Pele says as he downplays Messi's G.O.A.T statusbullet
3 Brentford star Moses Odubajo dumps England commits to Nigeriabullet

Related Articles

Super Falcons to get N75M from billionaires Dangote, Rabiu for AWCON 2018 win
Super Falcons in pot 4 for 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup draw
Super Falcons coach Thomas Dennerby says Nigeria must begin preparation for World Cup
Victorious Super Falcons arrive Abuja from Ghana
Super Falcons players celebrate AWCON 2018 title
Super Falcons Nigeria maintain 38th position in latest FIFA rankings
Super Falcons stars Ebi, Oluehi make AWCON 2018
Super Eagles players congratulate Super Falcons on AWCON title
Cameroon, Mali through to AWCON 2018 semifinals
Super Falcons beat South Africa on penalties to win 2018 women's AFCON title

Football

Mario Vrancic (pictured June 2014) and teammate Marco Stiepermann put the Canaries 2-0 up
Football Last-gasp Norwich keep noses in front of Leeds in Championship
Nikola Kalinic (pictured December 2017), who returned a World Cup runners-up medal this year, opened his league account with the first goal
Football Atletico, Sevilla go joint top with Barca
Napoli's Arkadiusz Milik bagged his second brace this season to bring his league tally to seven goals.
Football Milik brace as Napoli close gap on Juve ahead of Liverpool clash
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah completes his hat-trick in a 4-0 win at Bournemouth on Saturday
Football Salah hat-trick sends Liverpool top, Man Utd finally click
X
Advertisement