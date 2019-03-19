Super Falcons boss Thomas Dennerby has invited 30 home -based players to the World Cup camp.

The Super Falcons are back from the Cyprus Women's Cup where they finished in seventh place.

Star players such as Barcelona forward Asisat Oshaola, Onome Ebi have departed to their various clubs abroad.

With the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup fast approaching Dennerby is making efforts to prepare the team for the competition.

The Swedish manager has decided to call up 30-home based players to bring preparation before the foreign stars join up after their season abroad.

Most of the players invited were part of the Super Falcons squad that finished third at the 2018 WAFU Women's Cup.

Some of the players invited include goalkeepers Tochukwu Oluehi, striker Anam Imo who are regulars with the Super Falcons.

The Super Falcons are in a tough group with host France, Korea Republic and Norway.

Dennerby has shared his preparation plans for the tournament with the Amaju Pinnick led Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

30 Super Falcons in camp

Goalkeepers: Tochukwu Oluehi (Rivers Angels); Christy Ohiaeriaku (Confluence Queens); Chiamaka Nnadozie (Rivers Angels); Alaba Jonathan (Bayelsa Queens)

Defenders: Glory Ogbonna (Ibom Angels); Ugochi Emenayo (Nasarawa Amazons); Ugo Njoku (Rivers Angels); Sarah Nnodim (Nasarawa Amazons); Mabel Effiong (Rivers Angels) Ayomide Ojo (Police College, Lagos); Josephine Chukwunonye; Mary Ologbosere (Rivers Angels)

Midfielders: Mary Anjor (Osun Babes); Peace Efih (Edo Queens); Osarenoma Igbinovia (Bayelsa Queens); Amarachi Okoronkwo (Nasarawa Amazons); Cynthia Aku (Rivers Angels); Cecilia Nku (Rivers Angels); Adebisi Saheed (Bayelsa Queens); Evelyn Nwabuoku (Rivers Angels); Joy Bokiri (Bayelsa Queens); Rejoice Ikoyo (Bayelsa Queens)

Forwards: Chidinma Okeke (FC Robo); Alice Ogebe (Rivers Angels); Joy Jerry (Bayelsa Queens); Esther Sunday; Folashade Ijamilusi (FC Robo); Rofiat Sule (Rivers Angels); Anam Imo (Nasarawa Amazons); Chioma Wogu (Bayelsa Queens)