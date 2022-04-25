Zaidu Sanusi to wait for his first top-flight title as Ricardo Horta's strike stuns Porto

Porto could have wrapped up the title if they had won and Sporting Lisbon lost to Boavista in the late game. However, they blew their chance as fourth-placed Braga secured a stunning upset.

Sanusi started the game for Porto- his 21st league appearance of the season. But he had a silent game, losing possession 15 times and making just one accurate cross. The 24-year-old played 63 minutes of the encounter before going off for Brazilian full-back Wendell.

The opening half lacked action, although Braga got close on two occasions. However, Diogo Costa in Porto's goal was equal to the task.

The second half had more energy, with Porto dominating possession. But it was Braga that drew the first blood, courtesy of a superb finish from Ricardo Horta.

The Portuguese winger finished off a cross from Abel Ruíz to give Braga the lead in the 54th-minute. Horta's strike brought the game to life.

Porto reacted well to going behind, but the Dragons were denied three times by Matheus in Braga's goal. The home side also had chances to double their advantage but could not convert.

Nonetheless, it did not matter, as Horta's strike was enough to hand them a stunning victory.