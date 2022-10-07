SUPER EAGLES

Zaidu Sanusi signs new 5-year contract with Champions League club

Jidechi Chidiezie
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

Sanusi most recently, scored a goal in FC Porto's 2-0 Champions League win against Bayer Leverkusen.

Zaidu Sanusi signs with FC Porto until 2027
Zaidu Sanusi signs with FC Porto until 2027

Super Eagles left-back Zaidu Sanusi has signed a new contract with Portuguese champions FC Porto, keeping him at the club until 2027.

Read Also

FC Porto announced on Friday that four of their players including the 25-year-old Nigeria international had extended their respective contracts with the club until 2027.

The other players were Portuguese winger Joao Mario and the Brazilian duo of Evanilson and Pepe.

Sanusi has been with the 30-time Portuguese Primeira Liga champions since joining them in the summer of 2020.

"There was poker for renewals at FC Porto this Friday: João Mário, Zaidu, Pepê and Evanilson signed new contracts with the club and extended their respective connections until 2027," the club said in an official statement on Friday.

"As it could not be otherwise, Jorge Nuno Pinto da Costa was the element in common in the four renewals and announced that more could follow, but always “within FC Porto's possibilities”.

Zaidu Sanusi and Porto president Jorge Nuno Pinto da Costa
Zaidu Sanusi and Porto president Jorge Nuno Pinto da Costa FC PORTO

In May, Sanusi scored the only goal in the 93rd minute of Portugal's hallowed O Classico against Benfica, helping the club to seal their 30th league title.

Speaking after his contract renewal, the Super Eagles defender revealed that e was happy to continue as a Dragon.

“I am very happy to have renewed my contract with FC Porto until 2027. It is very important for me,” Sanusi said on Porto's website.

“I hope to score many more goals and celebrate even more victories here.”

Zaidu Sanusi renews contract with FC Porto
Zaidu Sanusi renews contract with FC Porto FC PORTO

“It was a very important goal for me, for the club, for the President and it made me very happy," he said about his recent Champions League goal against Bayer Leverkusen. "I am even more fulfilled for having renewed today.”

So far, the former CD Santa Clara and Mirandela defender have scored six goals and assisted once in 91 appearances for the Portuguese champions.

Topics:
Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

Recommended articles

Forbes List: Messi, Ronaldo dethroned from being the richest footballers alive

Forbes List: Messi, Ronaldo dethroned from being the richest footballers alive

Zaidu Sanusi signs new 5-year contract with Champions League club

Zaidu Sanusi signs new 5-year contract with Champions League club

Guardiola labels Arsenal as 'the best' team this season

Guardiola labels Arsenal as 'the best' team this season

Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen's return date for Napoli is set

Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen's return date for Napoli is set

Sabinus shows off photos from visit to Anfield Stadium

Sabinus shows off photos from visit to Anfield Stadium

Bet9ja Odds, Betting Tips & Preview: Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayern Munich

Bet9ja Odds, Betting Tips & Preview: Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayern Munich

Trending

Lampard backs Iwobi to play at a high level for Everton
PREMIER LEAGUE

Iwobi: 'I am afraid to face him right now' - Lampard

It was a head-to-head battle between Aribo and Iwobi
PREMIER LEAGUE

Aribo and Iwobi celebrate independence with a goal and assist in SOUEVE

Awoniyi missed a glorious chance for Nottingham Forest as Ndidi watches on

Super Eagles forwards could get ex-Real Madrid & Liverpool boss as new coach

Kudus was on target but it was not enough to save him, Bassey and Ajax.
UCL

Osimhen's Napoli destroy Calvin Bassey & 10-man Ajax to maintain 100% start