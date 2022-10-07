Zaidu Sanusi signs new 5-year contract with Champions League club

FC Porto announced on Friday that four of their players including the 25-year-old Nigeria international had extended their respective contracts with the club until 2027.

The other players were Portuguese winger Joao Mario and the Brazilian duo of Evanilson and Pepe.

Sanusi has been with the 30-time Portuguese Primeira Liga champions since joining them in the summer of 2020.

More renewals to follow Sanusi, Mario, Pepe and Evanilson

"There was poker for renewals at FC Porto this Friday: João Mário, Zaidu, Pepê and Evanilson signed new contracts with the club and extended their respective connections until 2027," the club said in an official statement on Friday.

"As it could not be otherwise, Jorge Nuno Pinto da Costa was the element in common in the four renewals and announced that more could follow, but always “within FC Porto's possibilities”.

In May, Sanusi scored the only goal in the 93rd minute of Portugal's hallowed O Classico against Benfica, helping the club to seal their 30th league title.

Zaidu happy in Portugal's capital

Speaking after his contract renewal, the Super Eagles defender revealed that e was happy to continue as a Dragon.

“I am very happy to have renewed my contract with FC Porto until 2027. It is very important for me,” Sanusi said on Porto's website.

“I hope to score many more goals and celebrate even more victories here.”

“It was a very important goal for me, for the club, for the President and it made me very happy," he said about his recent Champions League goal against Bayer Leverkusen. "I am even more fulfilled for having renewed today.”