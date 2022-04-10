Zaidu Sanusi and Porto battle to victory over Vitoria SC as race for Europe hots up

Mehdi Taremi's 36th-minute settled the result for the league leaders while Sanusi alongside Pepe, Chancel Mbemba, and Joao Mario connived to keep the hosts at bay for the full 90 minutes.

The result means FC Porto now require just one point from their remaining five league matches to secure their place in next season's UEFA Champions League as one of the Top 2 teams from the Portuguese Primeira Liga.

Sanusi finds joy on the flank against Vitoria

Sanusi was on from start to finish for FC Porto in what was his 19th league appearance of the season for the 2020 Champions.

The 24-year-old put in a solid shift at the left-back position against a Vitoria side that had few chances to attack a rampaging Porto side.

Imago

Sanusi had a total of 58 touches of the ball, laying on 29 accurate passes at an 80.6% success rate as the Nigerian international bombed up and down the left flank to contribute in attack.

Defensively, the Super Eagles defender did not have much to do as he engaged in only four (4) duels all match and put in one (1) clearance during a rare Vitoria foray forward.

Porto, Sporting Lisbon, Benfica jostle for two Champions League spots

Porto need to pick up at least seven (7) points from the remaining 15 available to stop Sporting Lisbon from successfully defending their 2021 title triumph.

Pulse Ghana

Record Primeira champions Benfica remain on the heels of Sporting Lisbon as they hope to leap into the Top 2 in a bid to secure Champions League football for next season.

Porto will hope to continue their unbeaten run in the 2021/22 season when they host 12th-placed Portimonense on Saturday, April 16 at the Estadio do Dragao.