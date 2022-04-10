PRIMEIRA LIGA

Zaidu Sanusi and Porto battle to victory over Vitoria SC as race for Europe hots up

Authors:

Damola Ogungbe
FC Porto are one point away from a guaranteed UEFA Champions League spot as Sporting Lisbon, Benfica battle for second

Zaidu Sanusi was more offensive against Vitoria SC as the league leaders hope to tie off the title soon
Zaidu Sanusi was more offensive against Vitoria SC as the league leaders hope to tie off the title soon

Zaidu Sanusi helped FC Porto pick up a slim 1-0 victory over UEFA Europa League Conference hopefuls Vitoria SC on Sunday night at the Dom Afonso Henriques Stadium.

Mehdi Taremi's 36th-minute settled the result for the league leaders while Sanusi alongside Pepe, Chancel Mbemba, and Joao Mario connived to keep the hosts at bay for the full 90 minutes.

The result means FC Porto now require just one point from their remaining five league matches to secure their place in next season's UEFA Champions League as one of the Top 2 teams from the Portuguese Primeira Liga.

Sanusi was on from start to finish for FC Porto in what was his 19th league appearance of the season for the 2020 Champions.

The 24-year-old put in a solid shift at the left-back position against a Vitoria side that had few chances to attack a rampaging Porto side.

Zaidu Sanusi provides defensive solidity for FC Porto at the left-back position
Zaidu Sanusi provides defensive solidity for FC Porto at the left-back position

Sanusi had a total of 58 touches of the ball, laying on 29 accurate passes at an 80.6% success rate as the Nigerian international bombed up and down the left flank to contribute in attack.

Defensively, the Super Eagles defender did not have much to do as he engaged in only four (4) duels all match and put in one (1) clearance during a rare Vitoria foray forward.

Porto need to pick up at least seven (7) points from the remaining 15 available to stop Sporting Lisbon from successfully defending their 2021 title triumph.

Porto are aiming for Europe again after crashing out of both the Champions League and the Europa League this season
Porto are aiming for Europe again after crashing out of both the Champions League and the Europa League this season

Record Primeira champions Benfica remain on the heels of Sporting Lisbon as they hope to leap into the Top 2 in a bid to secure Champions League football for next season.

Porto will hope to continue their unbeaten run in the 2021/22 season when they host 12th-placed Portimonense on Saturday, April 16 at the Estadio do Dragao.

The league leaders have racked up 25 victories in the Primeira Liga this season with only four (4) draws and no defeats to stand at 79 points, six points more than Sporting Lisbon in second.

Alex Iwobi’s performance against Manchester United offers hope for Super Eagles future

Can Alex Iwobi replicate his Everton performance for Nigeria?
Taiwo Awoniyi in fine form as Union Berlin secure bragging rights in the derby

Taiwo Awoniyi
Samuel Chukwueze shines despite Villarreal dropping points in La Liga

Samuel Chukwueze
'Played his heart out' - Reactions as Everton fans in awe of 'excellent' Alex Iwobi following Manchester United victory

Social media reactions as Alex Iwobi hailed in Everton win against Manchester United
Brest keep Moses Simon quiet as Nantes' hopes of Europe fades

Moses Simon laboured for 66 minutes but could not produce a goal or an assist for Nantes against Brest
Maduka Okoye helpless as Sparta Rotterdam fall to league-leaders Ajax

Maduka Okoye (Instagram/Maduka Okoye)