'You need to have variety in your finishes' - Brendan Rodgers tells Iheanacho the 'Golden rule' as a striker

Iheanacho has previously attempted to lob the goalkeeper in his last three outings for Leicester, but always failed to score on such occasions.

The first one was during their win over Brentford, the 25-year-old Nigerian forward raced in-between two defenders to create a chance for himself before lobbing his attempt wide.

Against Manchester United, Senior-man scooped the ball over the bar from a tight angle after a misplaced pass from United winger Jadon Sancho.

Also, during their Europa League draw against PSV last Thursday, he missed the biggest chance of the match when he was played through by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall’s interception, with his attempted chip over the keeper bouncing just past the post.

However, Leicester coach Rodgers did praise Iheanacho for having the confidence to take on the dink, but reminded him of the importance of working the goalkeeper.

“You need to have variety in your finishes, of course.

“He’s shown that he can score goals. I love that confidence. I love that ability to be able to do that. But of course, you want them to hit the target. That’s the golden rule as a striker, to hit the target.

“He’s been in a couple of those positions, and it just went wide on the Brentford one, the one at Man United nearly went out of the stadium, and the one last night (against PSV) just went wide. He knows that himself. It’s great that they have the variation now. You have to have that variation as a striker.” Rodgers told Leicester Mecury.

“If you take Jamie out, you lose that natural goalscorer who has that penetration, and that experience. Kels has shown he can score goals and was our top goalscorer last season. But it’s getting goals from other areas of the team.” he added.

With Jamie Vardy out injured with a knee problem, Iheanacho looks to have taken over as Rodgers’ first-choice striker for now, and retains the faith of the boss.

