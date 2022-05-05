Why is the NFF dragging its feet in appointing a coach for the Super Eagles?

Authors:

Joba Ogunwale
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

The three-time African champions are still without a coach just a month before the start of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers.

The Super Eagles will face Ecuador later this month but they do not have a coach yet
The Super Eagles will face Ecuador later this month but they do not have a coach yet

It has been over one month since the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) decided to sack the technical crew of the Super Eagles led by Austin Eguavoen. The NFF sacked the ex-Nigeria international after Nigeria failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Recommended articles
Austin Eguavoen was sacked after the Super Eagles failed to qualify for the World Cup
Austin Eguavoen was sacked after the Super Eagles failed to qualify for the World Cup AFP

Eguavoen was an interim boss himself as he only replaced Gernot Rohr, who was sacked in December after five years in charge.

His sacking was supposed to be the start of a new era for the Super Eagles, starting with the appointment of a new coach. Following his sacking, the NFF drew up a shortlist of five candidates to replace Eguavoen. Among the names that came up were Ernesto Valverde, Lauren Blanc and Jose Peseiro.

ALSO READ: Sunday Oliseh has his issues but he deserves a second chance to lead the Super Eagles

Amokachi's reckless comment shows why former Super Eagles stars should stay away from the national team

With Bosso and Salisu's appointment, NFF has not learnt from Nigeria's World Cup failure

Peseiro was the favourite for the job when the shortlisted candidates were revealed. The Portuguese should have replaced Rohr permanently after the German was sacked. Although Eguavoen was appointed as the interim manager, Peseiro was expected to take over after the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Jose Peseiro is the NFF's top choice to replace Eguavoen (IMAGO / Pedro Benavente)
Jose Peseiro is the NFF's top choice to replace Eguavoen (IMAGO / Pedro Benavente) Pulse Nigeria

However, for reasons only known to the NFF, they decided to keep Eguavoen despite Nigeria's second-round exit.

But following the World Cup qualification disaster, Peseiro was back in the picture again. However, while the NFF was ready to appoint the Portuguese, they ran into a snag with the Ministry of Sports led by Sunday Dare.

The Ministry of Sports kicked against the choice of Peseiro as they want every candidate to be given a fair chance to stake a claim for the job.

Ex-Super Eagles captain Sunday Oliseh is the Sports Ministry's choice
Ex-Super Eagles captain Sunday Oliseh is the Sports Ministry's choice AFP

Also, they wanted ex-Super Eagles captain Sunday Oliseh for the job, but the NFF kicked against it. As a result, the disagreement in choices between the two parties has delayed the appointment of a permanent coach for the team.

The current situation is not ideal for the three-time African champions. The Super Eagles will play international friendly games against Mexico and Ecuador later this month. Yet, it is still not clear who will lead the team out.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are set to face Ecuador in a friendly fixture
The Super Eagles of Nigeria are set to face Ecuador in a friendly fixture Pulse Nigeria

More importantly, the 2023 AFCON qualifiers start in June, but the Super Eagles do not have a coach. This is not the ideal way to start a new chapter after the World Cup disaster. It also does not helps the players, even though they are concentrating on their clubs right now.

The NFF and the Ministry of Sports need to sort out their disagreement and appoint the best man for the job. They cannot afford to repeat the past mistakes, which eventually cost the team at AFCON and in the World Cup playoffs.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will face the El Tri of Mexico this month
The Super Eagles of Nigeria will face the El Tri of Mexico this month Pulse Nigeria

This is supposed to be the beginning of redemption for the Super Eagles, but it does not look like it, no thanks to the NFF and the Sports Ministry's delay in the appointment of a suitable coach for the team.

Authors:

Joba Ogunwale Joba Ogunwale

More from category

  • The Super Eagles will face Ecuador later this month but they do not have a coach yet

    Why is the NFF dragging its feet in appointing a coach for the Super Eagles?

  • Victor Osimhen could return to the Ligue 1 next season to team up with Lionel Messi and Neymar at PSG

    Osimhen to replace Mbappe in Messi, Neymar trio as PSG enter race for €100m-rated Napoli striker

  • Joe Aribo has been a mainstay for Rangers and the Super Eagles of Nigeria during the 021/22 session (Stuart Wallace/BPI/REX)

    'Fast, strong, and skilful' Joe Aribo backed to send Rangers into Europa League final

Recommended articles

Guardiola reacts as Real Madrid rise from the dead to knock out Manchester City

Guardiola reacts as Real Madrid rise from the dead to knock out Manchester City

Why is the NFF dragging its feet in appointing a coach for the Super Eagles?

Why is the NFF dragging its feet in appointing a coach for the Super Eagles?

Osimhen to replace Mbappe in Messi, Neymar trio as PSG enter race for €100m-rated Napoli striker

Osimhen to replace Mbappe in Messi, Neymar trio as PSG enter race for €100m-rated Napoli striker

3 records Real Madrid broke from the remarkable UCL win over Man City

3 records Real Madrid broke from the remarkable UCL win over Man City

3 key changes Ancelotti made to outsmart Guardiola and lead Real Madrid to a win against Man City

3 key changes Ancelotti made to outsmart Guardiola and lead Real Madrid to a win against Man City

How Pep Guardiola ‘the overthinker’ lost the Champions League final spot

How Pep Guardiola ‘the overthinker’ lost the Champions League final spot

Trending

SUPER EAGLES

FIFA sanctions Nigeria following crowd trouble in the playoff against Ghana

Nigerian fans demolished the Moshood Abiola National Stadium minutes after Nigeria's clash against Ghana

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa and other former superstars who now play for Fatih Karagumruk

Ahmed Musa and the rest of the former superstars who now play for Fatih Karagumruk in the Turkish League

Gernot Rohr confirms his interest in the vacant Eagles managerial position

Gernot Rohr (IMAGO/Shengolpixs)
UCL

Emery set to deploy Samuel Chukwueze in 'brutal' gameplan to stop Liverpool from Champions League final

Samuel Chukwueze and Villarreal coach Unai Emery