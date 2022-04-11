Osimhen's agent responds to €100m bids amidst interest from the Premier League

Calenda summarily dismissed any possibility of the 23-year-old striker leaving Napoli at the end of the season, stressing that Osimhen is focused on the Italian club.

The Super Eagles striker was reportedly the subject of a €100m bid from Newcastle United during the January transfer window which Napoli dismissed.

Osimhen now plays in a strong team - Calenda

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Osimhen's agent maintained that the Napoli striker is fully attached to the Serie A team and is focused on winning with them.

Calenda said: "The boy is focused, he wants to win and we have all seen his attachment to the team, how to throw each ball. Now he plays in a strong team."

Osimhen hit a goal and an assist on Sunday as Napoli fell to a 3-2 defeat to Fiorentina at the Diego Maradona Stadium in Naples.

Calenda noted that he understands that Osimhen's name is one of the first names on anyone's mouth for striking reinforcement including the newspapers who want to fill their pages.

However, the Italian agent reiterated that Osimhen is aiming to finish the season strong with Napoli as the Luciano Spalletti-led team has 'seven finals' to play in the Serie A.

"Newspapers rightly need to be filled in and written. Even those who don’t know football would probably do Osimhen’s if asked for the names of strikers," Calenda explained.

“Victor is a football player for Napoli and now there are 7 finals, the important focus is on this season.”

Victor Osimhen remains Napoli's leading goalscorer this season after he found the back of the net this weekend against Fiorentina to take his goal tally to 16 and five (5) assists from 26 appearances in all competitions.