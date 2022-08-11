PSG could make move for £80million Super Eagles star

The club currently has two established strikers in Kylian Mbappe and Mauro Icardi.

However, despite snapping up 20-year-old French striker Hugo Ekitike from Stade Rennais, Galtier is still not satisfied with his attack and confirmed plans for a summer reinforcement.

In his press conference ahead of PSG's game against Montpellier at the Parc de Princes on Saturday night, Galtier notably discussed Mauro Icardi’s situation, with the Argentine striker falling out of favour in the team's pecking order.

AFP

Galtier's words which was transcribed in RMC Sport, confirmed that Icardi's absence from the squad to face Clermont on their opening day Ligue 1 match, was indeed down to him.

Reports had previously claimed the former Inter skipper was out due to personal reasons. However, the striker is very much on the transfer list, with Galtier himself advising Icardi about a change of scenery after a difficult two-year spell in France.

“I saw Mauro at the start of the week. His absence last week was for tactical reasons, I told him that I want to reduce the size of the squad and not work with 25 outfield players. The club is working closely with Mauro to find the best possible solution.”

AFP

“He’s had very little game time and I think it would be best for him to get back up and running. He hasn’t suddenly lost everything [he can do] but it’s true that it’s been complicated for the last two years. Being able to change location, to find a more favourable environment, can help you get back on track in your career.” Galtier was quoted to have said.

PSG could launch bid for Victor Osimhen

Galtier's latest comments now mean that the Ligue 1 champions could now look in the direction of Napoli's talisman Victor Osimhen.

The Super Eagles star continues to be linked with a move away from Italy this summer with Premier League clubs also reportedly interested in his services.

AFP

Osimhen has managed to establish himself as one of the best young strikers on the planet, with the 23-year-old striker helping Napoli qualify for the Champions League this season.

He would no doubt be suitable for Galtier's intensity football.

However, a potential deal for the forward is far from easy with Napoli's selling price understood to be in the region of £80million.