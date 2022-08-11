TRANSFERS

PSG could make move for £80million Super Eagles star

Authors:

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen, could be a target for PSG with manager Christophe Galtier, confirming the club's plans to sign a striker this summer.

Napoli's Victor Osimhen could be a target for PSG this summer
Napoli's Victor Osimhen could be a target for PSG this summer

Paris St Germain manager Christophe Galtier confirmed on Thursday, the club's plan to sign a striker this summer.

Read Also

The club currently has two established strikers in Kylian Mbappe and Mauro Icardi.

However, despite snapping up 20-year-old French striker Hugo Ekitike from Stade Rennais, Galtier is still not satisfied with his attack and confirmed plans for a summer reinforcement.

In his press conference ahead of PSG's game against Montpellier at the Parc de Princes on Saturday night, Galtier notably discussed Mauro Icardi’s situation, with the Argentine striker falling out of favour in the team's pecking order.

Christophe Galtier has confirmed PSG want a striker this summer with Mauro Icardi in talks to exit the club
Christophe Galtier has confirmed PSG want a striker this summer with Mauro Icardi in talks to exit the club AFP

Galtier's words which was transcribed in RMC Sport, confirmed that Icardi's absence from the squad to face Clermont on their opening day Ligue 1 match, was indeed down to him.

Reports had previously claimed the former Inter skipper was out due to personal reasons. However, the striker is very much on the transfer list, with Galtier himself advising Icardi about a change of scenery after a difficult two-year spell in France.

“I saw Mauro at the start of the week. His absence last week was for tactical reasons, I told him that I want to reduce the size of the squad and not work with 25 outfield players. The club is working closely with Mauro to find the best possible solution.”

Mauro Icardi has been advised to leave PSG this summer by manager Christophe Galtier
Mauro Icardi has been advised to leave PSG this summer by manager Christophe Galtier AFP

“He’s had very little game time and I think it would be best for him to get back up and running. He hasn’t suddenly lost everything [he can do] but it’s true that it’s been complicated for the last two years. Being able to change location, to find a more favourable environment, can help you get back on track in your career.” Galtier was quoted to have said.

Galtier's latest comments now mean that the Ligue 1 champions could now look in the direction of Napoli's talisman Victor Osimhen.

The Super Eagles star continues to be linked with a move away from Italy this summer with Premier League clubs also reportedly interested in his services.

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen could be a target for PSG this summer
Napoli striker Victor Osimhen could be a target for PSG this summer AFP

Osimhen has managed to establish himself as one of the best young strikers on the planet, with the 23-year-old striker helping Napoli qualify for the Champions League this season.

He would no doubt be suitable for Galtier's intensity football.

However, a potential deal for the forward is far from easy with Napoli's selling price understood to be in the region of £80million.

Napoli are particularly no push-overs to broker transfer deals with, and it will be difficult for the Italians to let go of their prized possession having seen the likes of Kalidou Koulibaly, Lorenzo Insigne and even Dries Mertens exit this club in this summer's window.

Topics:

Authors:

David Ben David Ben

More from category

  • Joe Aribo (R) with Nigeria teammate Taiwo Awoniyi before the Super Eagles' Africa Cup of Nations game against Sudan

    Amuneke backs Aribo, Awoniyi to still shine in the Premier League

  • Napoli's Victor Osimhen could be a target for PSG this summer

    PSG could make move for £80million Super Eagles star

  • Super Eagles striker Cyriel Dessers has joined Italian side US Cremonese (Cremonese)

    'This is my Christmas gift' - Cyriel Dessers' first words after joining Cremonese

Recommended articles

Amuneke backs Aribo, Awoniyi to still shine in the Premier League

Amuneke backs Aribo, Awoniyi to still shine in the Premier League

PSG could make move for £80million Super Eagles star

PSG could make move for £80million Super Eagles star

Emmanuel Dennis set to break Taiwo Awoniyi's transfer record as he edges closer to Nottingham Forest

Emmanuel Dennis set to break Taiwo Awoniyi's transfer record as he edges closer to Nottingham Forest

Tottenham release lovely third kit for 2022/2023 season [Photos]

Tottenham release lovely third kit for 2022/2023 season [Photos]

Manchester United finally give up on Frenkie de Jong chase

Manchester United finally give up on Frenkie de Jong chase

Kyrgios defeats World Number 1 Medvedev at National Bank Open

Kyrgios defeats World Number 1 Medvedev at National Bank Open

Trending

Taiwo Awoniyi's Premier League debut against Newcastle United ended in a defeat
PREMIER LEAGUE

Why Taiwo Awoniyi’s Nottingham Forest played with a blank shirt against Newcastle

Andrea Pirlo
SUPER LIG

Pirlo reacts after leaving Musa on the bench, losing 4-2 on Fatih Karagumruk debut

Leicester coach Brendan Rodgers talks on Kelechi Iheanacho bench role against Brentford
SUPER EAGLES

Brendan Rodgers explains why he left Iheanacho on the bench in Brentford draw

Frank Lampard played Alex Iwobi as a central midfielder just as Jose Peseiro does for the Super Eagles
SUPER EAGLES

Frank Lampard follows Jose Peseiro's lead by playing Iwobi in Central midfield