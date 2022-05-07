Victor Moses' first goal in 2022 leads Spartak Moscow to easy win in Russia

Moses was involved in two of the goals, scoring one and assisting the other to help Spartak Moscow convincingly dispatch their hosts in front of their fans.

Shamar Nicholson opened the scoring in the 11th minute before he latched on to a perfect through pass from Moses to double the advantage 15 minutes later.

At the half-hour mark, the 31-year-old Nigerian finally got the goal his performance deserved as he made it 3-0 to give Moscow a comfortable lead heading into the break.

Moses ends five-month drought with the first goal of 2022

Victor Moses' performance and goal against Ural saw end his long wait for a goal since the turn of the year.

Moses last scored for Spartak on December 4, 2021, in a 2-1 home win over FK Akhmat.

Therefore, the goal against Ural on Saturday was his first for 2022 and puts an end to his five-month drought.