Victor Moses' first goal in 2022 leads Spartak Moscow to easy win in Russia

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

The former Super Eagles forward scored his first goal of the year in a man of the match performance against Ural.

Victor Moses celebrates with his teammates.
Victor Moses celebrates with his teammates.

Victor Moses was in an inspired form on lunchtime Saturday after Spartak Moscow defeated Ural 3-1 in the Russian Premier League.

Recommended articles

Moses was involved in two of the goals, scoring one and assisting the other to help Spartak Moscow convincingly dispatch their hosts in front of their fans.

Shamar Nicholson opened the scoring in the 11th minute before he latched on to a perfect through pass from Moses to double the advantage 15 minutes later.

Victor Moses' Spartak Moscow to be thrown out of Europa League due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Victor Moses headlines 5 Nigerian Players that have played for Chelsea

How Victor Moses nearly returned to the Premier League after Russia invaded Ukraine

At the half-hour mark, the 31-year-old Nigerian finally got the goal his performance deserved as he made it 3-0 to give Moscow a comfortable lead heading into the break.

Victor Moses' performance and goal against Ural saw end his long wait for a goal since the turn of the year.

Moses last scored for Spartak on December 4, 2021, in a 2-1 home win over FK Akhmat.

Victor Moses scores his first goal in 2022 against Ural on Saturday. Photo Credit: Spartak Moscow/Twitter
Victor Moses scores his first goal in 2022 against Ural on Saturday. Photo Credit: Spartak Moscow/Twitter Pulse Nigeria

Therefore, the goal against Ural on Saturday was his first for 2022 and puts an end to his five-month drought.

He created two chances, had a key pass, completed three of four attempted dribbles and had a pass accuracy of 86% before he was substituted with 19 minutes to play.

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

More from category

  • Victor Moses celebrates with his teammates.

    Victor Moses' first goal in 2022 leads Spartak Moscow to easy win in Russia

  • Calvin Bassey is the breakout star for Rangers this season (IMAGO/Uwe Craft)

    Giovanni van Bronckhorst gushes over Calvin Bassey's pressure ability for Rangers

  • Frank Onyeka's ultimate African Premier League all-time 5-a-side

    Frank Onyeka's ultimate African Premier League team: Kanu missing, Drogba mentioned

Recommended articles

Victor Moses' first goal in 2022 leads Spartak Moscow to easy win in Russia

Victor Moses' first goal in 2022 leads Spartak Moscow to easy win in Russia

Giovanni van Bronckhorst gushes over Calvin Bassey's pressure ability for Rangers

Giovanni van Bronckhorst gushes over Calvin Bassey's pressure ability for Rangers

Paul Pogba shows off dance skills recovering from calf injury

Paul Pogba shows off dance skills recovering from calf injury

'No Chelsea' - Reactions as EA Sports release FIFA 22 Team Of The Season

'No Chelsea' - Reactions as EA Sports release FIFA 22 Team Of The Season

Super Eagles star Troost-Ekong reminds Nigerians he is a 'Naija boy' with throwback pictures

Super Eagles star Troost-Ekong reminds Nigerians he is a 'Naija boy' with throwback pictures

Allegri targets Inter Milan Coppa Italia revenge after Juventus crumble at 18th-placed Genoa

Allegri targets Inter Milan Coppa Italia revenge after Juventus crumble at 18th-placed Genoa

Trending

WHAT'S BUZZIN

Super Eagles goalkeeper set to wed his fiancée this weekend

Super Eagles goalkeepers John Noble and Maduka Okoye
SUPER EAGLES

FIFA sanctions Nigeria following crowd trouble in the playoff against Ghana

Nigerian fans demolished the Moshood Abiola National Stadium minutes after Nigeria's clash against Ghana

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa and other former superstars who now play for Fatih Karagumruk

Ahmed Musa and the rest of the former superstars who now play for Fatih Karagumruk in the Turkish League
SUPER EAGLES

'The other managers always sub me first' - Iwobi thanks Lampard for showing faith in him

Frank Lampard has been crucial to Alex Iwobi's form for Everton at the later part of this season