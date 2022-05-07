Victor Moses was in an inspired form on lunchtime Saturday after Spartak Moscow defeated Ural 3-1 in the Russian Premier League.
Victor Moses' first goal in 2022 leads Spartak Moscow to easy win in Russia
The former Super Eagles forward scored his first goal of the year in a man of the match performance against Ural.
Moses was involved in two of the goals, scoring one and assisting the other to help Spartak Moscow convincingly dispatch their hosts in front of their fans.
Shamar Nicholson opened the scoring in the 11th minute before he latched on to a perfect through pass from Moses to double the advantage 15 minutes later.
At the half-hour mark, the 31-year-old Nigerian finally got the goal his performance deserved as he made it 3-0 to give Moscow a comfortable lead heading into the break.
Moses ends five-month drought with the first goal of 2022
Victor Moses' performance and goal against Ural saw end his long wait for a goal since the turn of the year.
Moses last scored for Spartak on December 4, 2021, in a 2-1 home win over FK Akhmat.
Therefore, the goal against Ural on Saturday was his first for 2022 and puts an end to his five-month drought.
He created two chances, had a key pass, completed three of four attempted dribbles and had a pass accuracy of 86% before he was substituted with 19 minutes to play.
