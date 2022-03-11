SUPER EAGLES

Umar Sadiq wins La Liga 2 Player of the Month Award for February

Damola Ogungbe
Umar Sadiq scored five (5) goals and made two (2) assists in four matches in February

Almeria's Sadiq Umar has won the February's Player of the Month Award in La Liga 2

Super Eagles striker Umar Sadiq has been adjudged the best player in the Spanish second division league for February.

The 25-year-old striker helped his club side, UD Almeria, to a 100% record of four victories during the month under review.

Sadiq scored in all four league matches, including a match-winning brace in a 2-1 victory over Mirandes and the only goal in the 1-0 away win at Malaga.

In total, Sadiq scored five (5) goals and made two (2) assists in February. Thereby having a hand in seven (7) of the eight (8) league goals scored by UD Almeria in February.

Sadiq beat SD Huesca's Jaime Seoane and SD Eibar's Jose Corpas to the monthly individual award.

Sadiq Umar celebrates with Super Eagles teammates after scoring Nigeria's opener against Guinea-Bissau
Sadiq Umar celebrates with Super Eagles teammates after scoring Nigeria's opener against Guinea-Bissau

The 25-year-old is one of the four strikers jostling to start for Nigeria later in the month when they play a two-legged World Cup Qualifier against Ghana.

However, Sadiq earlier said that he only hopes to learn from Victor Osimhen and Odion Ighalo during the qualifiers.

Damola Ogungbe

