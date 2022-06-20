20-year-old Ishaq Abdulrazak completes N1.9 billion move to Anderlecht

The 20-year-old signed for Anderlecht from Swedish club IFK Norrkoping as the first summer signing for the Belgian club.

Ishaq Abdulrazaq had spent the last two years at Norrkoping having joined directly from Nigerian grassroots team Unity Academy.

The Kaduna-born player is known for his versatility, primarily able to function as a right wing-back but also plays as a right-back and as a midfielder.

Anderlecht unveils Ishaq

Anderlecht CEO Peter Verbeke expressed his delight at the club completing their first signing of the summer transfer window in a statement on the Anderlecht website.

“We have been following Ishaq for quite a while and we are very happy that we can add him to the group now. Ishaq has a lot of physical qualities; he is fast, agile, has volume, and plays with aggressiveness," Verbeke said.

The CEO was full of praise for his new signing, “On the other hand, he also has a lot of technical abilities, which makes him a versatile player.”

Ishaq Abdulrazaq's words

The 20-year-old could not contain his delight at making such a big move so early in his career and he expressed that joy in his official unveiling.

