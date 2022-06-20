TRANSFERS

20-year-old Ishaq Abdulrazak completes N1.9 billion move to Anderlecht

Authors:

Tunde Young
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

Belgian giants Anderlecht have completed the signing of Nigerian youngster Ishaq Abdulrazaq on a four-year deal.

Ishaq Abdulrazak joins Anderlecht
Ishaq Abdulrazak joins Anderlecht

Nigerian youngster Ishaq Abdulrazaq has joined Belgian giants Anderlecht on a four-year deal worth €4.5 million.

Recommended articles

The 20-year-old signed for Anderlecht from Swedish club IFK Norrkoping as the first summer signing for the Belgian club.

Ishaq Abdulrazak joins Anderlecht on a four-year deal
Ishaq Abdulrazak joins Anderlecht on a four-year deal Twitter

Ishaq Abdulrazaq had spent the last two years at Norrkoping having joined directly from Nigerian grassroots team Unity Academy.

The Kaduna-born player is known for his versatility, primarily able to function as a right wing-back but also plays as a right-back and as a midfielder.

How Moses Simon would fit in at Brighton amid transfer talks

Pulse Sports launches #PulseSPORTS30: 11-15 REVEALED

PulseSPORTS30: Iheanacho leads the countdown, Victor Moses, Umar, Nwakaeme completes 11 to 15

Anderlecht CEO Peter Verbeke expressed his delight at the club completing their first signing of the summer transfer window in a statement on the Anderlecht website.

“We have been following Ishaq for quite a while and we are very happy that we can add him to the group now. Ishaq has a lot of physical qualities; he is fast, agile, has volume, and plays with aggressiveness," Verbeke said.

The CEO was full of praise for his new signing, “On the other hand, he also has a lot of technical abilities, which makes him a versatile player.”

The 20-year-old could not contain his delight at making such a big move so early in his career and he expressed that joy in his official unveiling.

Ishaq is Anderlecht's first summer signing
Ishaq is Anderlecht's first summer signing Twitter

“This is a big step up for me, one that I’m very proud of. I want to prove my worth to the team as soon as possible and I am looking forward to meeting my teammates and the fans.” Ishaq said in his first official interview with his new club’s website.

Authors:

Tunde Young Tunde Young Tunde is an experienced sports writer/journalist dedicated to promoting Nigerian excellence in sports

More from category

  • Ishaq Abdulrazak joins Anderlecht

    20-year-old Ishaq Abdulrazak completes N1.9 billion move to Anderlecht

  • Moses Simon is reportedly on his way to Brighton

    How Moses Simon would fit in at Brighton amid transfer talks

  • Moses Simon was in great form for Nantes against Lens

    Super Eagles star Moses Simon set for big Premier League transfer

Recommended articles

20-year-old Ishaq Abdulrazak completes N1.9 billion move to Anderlecht

20-year-old Ishaq Abdulrazak completes N1.9 billion move to Anderlecht

'Prayer Warriors' MFM survive wasteful Ikorodu boys, non-league side outSMART Sporting Lagos

'Prayer Warriors' MFM survive wasteful Ikorodu boys, non-league side outSMART Sporting Lagos

'Maybe that’s why Khabib stepped away'- UFC star thinks Oliveira could stop legendary fighter

'Maybe that’s why Khabib stepped away'- UFC star thinks Oliveira could stop legendary fighter

UFC Champion Kamaru Usman teams up with Ronaldinho, Roberto Carlos [Photos/Video]

UFC Champion Kamaru Usman teams up with Ronaldinho, Roberto Carlos [Photos/Video]

Dani Alves and Marcelo both targeted by La Liga returnees

Dani Alves and Marcelo both targeted by La Liga returnees

Super Falcons of Nigeria to face Japan in friendly

Super Falcons of Nigeria to face Japan in friendly

Trending

Meet Super Eagles stars and their wives

Super Eagles stars and their wives
SUPER EAGLES

Manchester United striker cited as possible replacement for Sadiq Umar

Super Eagles striker Sadiq Umar is a man in high demand
AFCON 2023Q

When and where to watch Super Eagles of Nigeria vs São Tomé and Príncipe

When and where to watch Super Eagles of Nigeria vs São Tomé and Príncipe
SUPER EAGLES

10 incredible records set by Nigeria in 10-0 thrashing of Sao Tome

Super Eagles of Nigeria recorded a 10-0 victory against São Tomé and Príncipe (Andrew Randa)