Top 10 richest Super Eagles players by net worth (2022 Updated list)

Football has evolved from just being a sport into a profitable venture with sponsors, businessmen, and lovers of the game investing millions of dollars.

Nigerian football stars have seen their status elevate from a simple life at the grassroots into some of the most celebrated stars in the country and their club sides as well.

Pulse Sports previews the richest Super Eagles players according to net worth amongst the currently active players. Brace yourself for some shockers here:

10 Ola Aina - Net Worth (₦3.1bn)

Ola Aina plays as a wingback or right-back for Serie A club Torino. The former Chelsea youth star is currently earning £24,000 per week at his Italian side.

Instagram

Ola Aina has an estimated net worth of ₦3.109bn (£6,327,360) and is famous for being the first Nigerian to win the prestigious Premier League goal of the month after his spectacular effort from outside the box in Fulham's 2-0 win over West Bromwich Albion in November 2020.

9 Moses Simon - Net Worth (₦3.4bn)

Moses Simon plays as a winger for Ligue 1 side Nantes FC. The electric 26-year-old forward helped his side to their fourth French cup title after they defeated Nice in the finals of the 2021/22 season.

AFP

Moses earns around £29,000 per week with his French side and comes in as one of the richest Super Eagles stars by net worth.

Moses Simon's net worth is estimated to be around ₦3.405bn (£6,961,240) and his current contract expires in June, 2024. Although he has been heavily linked with a move away from France this summer.

8 Henry Onyekuru - Net Worth (₦4.78bn)

The 25-year-old attacker currently plays for Turkish side Adana Demirspor on loan from Greek side Olympiacos.

Pulse Nigeria

The Lagos-born forward has certainly travelled a lot around Europe throughout his career playing for clubs like Everton, AS Monaco, Galatasaray amongst a few others.

Onyekuru is one of the highest-paid Nigerian players with an estimated net worth of around ₦4.787bn (£9,796,800).

7 Ademola Lookman - Net Worth (₦6.26bn)

RB Leipzig star Ademola Lookman comes seventh on the list of the richest Super Eagles players by net worth. He is one of the highest-earning Super Eagles stars taking home around £2,704,000 yearly.

Pulse Nigeria

The 24-year-old attacker debuted for the Super Eagles this year after switching allegiance from England and is one of the future stars of the Nigerian national team.

Lookman spent last season on loan at Leicester City and boasts an estimated net worth of around ₦6.267bn (£12,718,160).

6 Victor Osimhen - Net Worth (₦6.66bn)

Napoli talisman Victor Osimhen is the second-highest-paid Nigerian footballer on the planet. The 23-year-old forward has managed to establish himself as one of the deadliest strikers in the Italian league, recently winning the award for the Serie A Most Valuable Young Player.

Pulse Nigeria

Osimhen earns around £5,824,000 per year and has an estimated net worth of ₦6.662bn (£13,598,000). He has been able to amass this much wealth within a short time due to his lucrative contracts with Lille and Napoli.

His current contract with Napoli expires in 2025, but the striker continues to be linked with a move away from Italy this summer which could see him almost double his yearly earnings.

5 Kelechi Iheanacho - Net Worth (₦11.03bn)

Kelechi Iheanacho plies his trade in the Premier League with Leicester City FC. The 25-year-old forward is currently the most experienced Nigerian in English's top tier division and has often times had some clutch moments with his side.

Pulse Nigeria

'Seniorman Kelz' as he is nicknamed earns around £4,680,000 per year playing for Leicester City. He has an estimated net worth of around ₦11.035bn (£22,360,000) to make the Top 5 richest Super Eagles players.

The former Manchester City man was also a brand ambassador for Multichoice Nigeria alongside Victor Osimhen and Leicester teammate Wilfred Ndidi.

4 Alex Iwobi - Net Worth (₦11.05bn)

Premier League star Alex Iwobi comes in at No 4 on the richest Super Eagles players list. The 26-year-old Lagos-born attacker plays for Everton FC and earns around £5,200,000 per year.

Pulse Nigeria

Iwobi's net worth is estimated to be around ₦11.050bn (£22,390,160). He is also a brand ambassador for sportswear giants PUMA.

3 Wilfred Ndidi - Net Worth (₦12.83bn)

Wilfred Ndidi is the highest-earning African in the Premier League. The 35-year-old midfield star is one of Leicester City's key players. Ndidi has also been touted as being the future captain of the Super Eagles following his consistent performances for the Nigerian national team.

Pulse Nigeria

Ndidi might not be a 'showman' when it comes to his wealth or how he spends his money as he is one of the most reserved Super Eagles stars and also a family man.

Wilfred Ndidi has an estimated net worth total of around ₦12.831bn (£26,130,000). He is also a brand ambassador for Fanbants.

2 Odion Ighalo - Net Worth (₦14.6bn)

Ighalo is undisputedly the highest-paid Super Eagles star on the planet and the second richest Super Eagles star. The 33-year-old Lagos-born striker helped his Saudi Arabia side Al-Hilal to league success in the 2021/22 season.

Pulse Nigeria

The former Manchester United man is one of the wealthiest sports athletes in Nigeria and is never afraid to show off his incredible wealth on his social media pages.

Ighalo boasts an estimated net worth of around ₦14.608bn (£29,619,200). He is one of the most popular Super Eagles players and also known for his charity.

1 Victor Moses - Net Worth (₦17.76bn)

Spartak Moscow star Victor Moses is the richest Super Eagles player in 2022 with an estimated net worth of around ₦17.766bn (£36,140,000). The former Chelsea man is one of the most successful Super Eagles stars at club level.

Imago

The 31-year-old Lagos-born attacker is unarguably a Super Eagles legend and was instrumental in Nigeria's Africa Cup Of Nations (AFCON) triumph in 2013.