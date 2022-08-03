TRANSFERS

Awoniyi to face competition from €20m-rated Inter striker at Forest

Izuchukwu Akawor
The promoted club is looking to bolster their attacking option despite the record-breaking addition of Nigerian international Taiwo Awoniyi.

Taiwo Awoniyi joins Premier League newcomers Nottingham Forest
Taiwo Awoniyi joins Premier League newcomers Nottingham Forest

Super Eagles striker Taiwo Awoniyi could be facing early competition for the striker role at the new club Nottingham Forest.

Awoniyi's position is in danger after Nottingham Forest reported interest in Inter Milan forward Andrea Pinamonti.

Nottingham announce signing of Super Eagles striker Taiwo Awoniyi
Nottingham announce signing of Super Eagles striker Taiwo Awoniyi Twitter/Nottingham Forest FC

Nigeria's Awoniyi recently joined Forest for a record transfer fee of £17.5m from the German club Union Berlin.

He put pen to paper on a four-year deal but could face early competition for a starting berth as it emerged the Reds want to bolster their attacking option further.

According to Nottingham Post, the promoted club is eyeing a move for Inter Milan striker Andrea Pinamonti.

Forest has had a busy summer which has seen the arrival of 12 players including Nigerian international Awoniyi.

Andrea Pinamonti last season for Inter Milan.
Andrea Pinamonti last season for Inter Milan. Pulse Nigeria

Pinamonti could be the 13th signing of the season for Forest but Inter won't let the 23-year-old leave the club for anything less than 20m.

The Italian youngster scored 13 goals and provided two assists in 36 appearances last season on loan at Empoli.

Taiwo Awoniyi is yet to get off the mark for Nottingham Forest despite joining for a club-record fee
Taiwo Awoniyi is yet to get off the mark for Nottingham Forest despite joining for a club-record fee AFP

Awoniyi's Forest isn't the only club interested in the highly-rated forward with another Italian club, Fiorentina, OGC Nice and Europa League champions, Eintracht Frankfurt.

