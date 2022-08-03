Awoniyi to face competition from €20m-rated Inter striker at Forest

Awoniyi's position is in danger after Nottingham Forest reported interest in Inter Milan forward Andrea Pinamonti.

Twitter/Nottingham Forest FC

Nigeria's Awoniyi recently joined Forest for a record transfer fee of £17.5m from the German club Union Berlin.

ALSO READ

He put pen to paper on a four-year deal but could face early competition for a starting berth as it emerged the Reds want to bolster their attacking option further.

Forest look to add Inter striker to attacking option

According to Nottingham Post, the promoted club is eyeing a move for Inter Milan striker Andrea Pinamonti.

Forest has had a busy summer which has seen the arrival of 12 players including Nigerian international Awoniyi.

Pulse Nigeria

Pinamonti could be the 13th signing of the season for Forest but Inter won't let the 23-year-old leave the club for anything less than 20m.

The Italian youngster scored 13 goals and provided two assists in 36 appearances last season on loan at Empoli.

AFP