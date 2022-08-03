Super Eagles striker Taiwo Awoniyi could be facing early competition for the striker role at the new club Nottingham Forest.
Awoniyi to face competition from €20m-rated Inter striker at Forest
The promoted club is looking to bolster their attacking option despite the record-breaking addition of Nigerian international Taiwo Awoniyi.
Awoniyi's position is in danger after Nottingham Forest reported interest in Inter Milan forward Andrea Pinamonti.
Nigeria's Awoniyi recently joined Forest for a record transfer fee of £17.5m from the German club Union Berlin.
ALSO READ
He put pen to paper on a four-year deal but could face early competition for a starting berth as it emerged the Reds want to bolster their attacking option further.
Forest look to add Inter striker to attacking option
According to Nottingham Post, the promoted club is eyeing a move for Inter Milan striker Andrea Pinamonti.
Forest has had a busy summer which has seen the arrival of 12 players including Nigerian international Awoniyi.
Pinamonti could be the 13th signing of the season for Forest but Inter won't let the 23-year-old leave the club for anything less than 20m.
The Italian youngster scored 13 goals and provided two assists in 36 appearances last season on loan at Empoli.
Awoniyi's Forest isn't the only club interested in the highly-rated forward with another Italian club, Fiorentina, OGC Nice and Europa League champions, Eintracht Frankfurt.
More from category
-
Awoniyi to face competition from €20m-rated Inter striker at Forest
-
Revealed: Why Ademola Lookman's Atalanta move is being delayed
-
We'll support Forest - Nigerians reply Taiwo Awoniyi, demand goals