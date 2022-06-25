Taiwo Awoniyi is the 5th Nigerian to sign for Nottingham Forest in recent history but how did his predecessors fare?

Tunde Young
Before Taiwo Awoniyi, four Nigerian players had signed for Nottingham Forest in the last 13 years, here's how they performed.

Nottingham Forest have completed the signing of Super Eagles striker Taiwo Awoniyi from Union Berlin for a club-record fee of £17.5 million.

The 24-year-old joins the newly-promoted Nottingham Forest after a superb campaign for Union where he scored 20 goals across all competitions and earned the number 5 slot on PulseSPORTS30.

Awoniyi arrives as the marquee signing for a team that has a decent history with Nigerian players in recent memory.

Taiwo Awoniyi (Instagram/Taiwo Awoniyi)
Taiwo Awoniyi (Instagram/Taiwo Awoniyi) Instagram

He is now the fifth Nigerian player to sign for Nottingham Forest in the last 13 years, here are his four predecessors and how they performed for the Tricky Trees.

Sammy Ameobi, the younger brother of ex-Super Eagles striker Shola Ameobi signed for Nottingham Forest in the summer of 2019 as a free agent on a one-year deal.

Sammy Ameobi played for Nottingham Forest for two years
Sammy Ameobi played for Nottingham Forest for two years The Athletic

The then 27-year-old impressed in his first year and earned a contract extension which kept him at City Ground for another year after which he left to join Middlesbrough at the start of last season.

Ameobi played 80 total games for Nottingham Forest, returning eight goals and 11 assists in the English Championship.

Nigerian-American winger Gboly Ariyibi signed for Nottingham Forest in January 2017 as a highly-rated 22-year-old from Chesterfield but failed to break into the first team.

Gboly Ariyibi never made it into the Nottingham Forest first team
Gboly Ariyibi never made it into the Nottingham Forest first team Nottingham Post

Six months later, he was shipped out on loan to MK Dons, Northampton Town and then Motherwell until the expiration of his contract.

He left Nottingham Forest without making a single appearance for the club to join Greek side Panetolikos and now plays for MKE Ankaragucu in the Turkish lower divisions.

Nigerian striker Chuba Akpom joined Nottingham Forest on a short-term loan deal from Arsenal in March 2015 but didn't have enough time to make any impact.

Chuba Akpom's time at Nottingham Forest was short and unsuccessful
Chuba Akpom's time at Nottingham Forest was short and unsuccessful Imago

The 19-year-old played just seven games until the end of his loan in May 2015 and failed to score or assist any goals for Nottingham Forest.

Journeyman striker Dele Adebola spent all of his playing career touring the lower divisions in England and Nottingham Forest was one of the 16 clubs he played for in his 15-year career.

Dele Adebola played for Nottingham Forest in the English Championship
Dele Adebola played for Nottingham Forest in the English Championship Imago

He signed for Forest in the summer of 2009 and went on to play 70 games for the club in two years, returning seven goals before leaving for Hull City as a free agent in 2011.

Tunde Young

