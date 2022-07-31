Zaidu Sanusi becomes Super Cup champion as Porto pummels Tondela

Mehdi Taremi and Evanilson both scored goals in the space of three minutes to give their team a 2-0 halftime advantage before Taremi added his second goal to end the lopsided game.

It was Sergio Conceicao's eighth trophy with Porto, surpassing Artur Jorge, who won seven trophies between 1985 and 1991.

Porto with a first half quick fire

Tondela got the opening opportunity of the game after Pepe fouled Bebeto outside the 18-yard box, however, the opportunity materialised to nothing.

Porto head coach Conceicao was then given a yellow card for dissent in the eighth minute of the game, continuing the manager's struggle with match officials.

Porto then took the lead from a corner kick in the 30th minute, as Evanilson passed Joo Mario's cross to an unmarked Taremi at the back post.

Porto's striking force combined once more three minutes later to take the score to 2-0 when Taremi's deflected effort onto the post, was finished off by Evanilson.

Taremi with the double

Taremi then got his double late into the game following continuous probing from Porto. The Iranian striker went on another solo run, eventually shooting at and beating Niassss in Tondela's goal.