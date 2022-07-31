SUPER EAGLES

Zaidu Sanusi becomes Super Cup champion as Porto pummels Tondela

Jidechi Chidiezie
Sanusi has now won all three trophies in Portugal: the Portuguese Primera Liga, the Taca de Portugal, and the Portuguese Super Cup.

FC Porto celebrate their Super Cup victory over Tondela
FC Porto celebrate their Super Cup victory over Tondela

Super Eagles defender Zaidu Sanusi won the third trophy of his career as FC Porto earned a straightforward 3-0 victory over Tondela in the Portuguese Super Cup on Saturday.

Mehdi Taremi and Evanilson both scored goals in the space of three minutes to give their team a 2-0 halftime advantage before Taremi added his second goal to end the lopsided game.

It was Sergio Conceicao's eighth trophy with Porto, surpassing Artur Jorge, who won seven trophies between 1985 and 1991.

Tondela got the opening opportunity of the game after Pepe fouled Bebeto outside the 18-yard box, however, the opportunity materialised to nothing.

Porto head coach Conceicao was then given a yellow card for dissent in the eighth minute of the game, continuing the manager's struggle with match officials.

Porto celebrate against Tondela
Porto celebrate against Tondela

Porto then took the lead from a corner kick in the 30th minute, as Evanilson passed Joo Mario's cross to an unmarked Taremi at the back post.

Porto's striking force combined once more three minutes later to take the score to 2-0 when Taremi's deflected effort onto the post, was finished off by Evanilson.

Taremi then got his double late into the game following continuous probing from Porto. The Iranian striker went on another solo run, eventually shooting at and beating Niassss in Tondela's goal.

The game could have easily seen two more goals but Galeno narrowly missed the top corner from distance in added time, with Veron, with the last chance of the game, sending his header wide.

Jidechi Chidiezie

