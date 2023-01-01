ADVERTISEMENT

Super Eagles youngster Mathew Yakubu welcomes twins with his Slovakian wife

Joba Ogunwale
The 23-year-old is a father just four months after marrying his Slovakian fiancé.

Super Eagles invitee Mathew Yakubu started the new year on a celebratory note after he became a father just before the close of 2022.

Yakubu, who got married in September 2022, took to his Instagram page to announce he has become the father of twins.

The former Flying Eagles goalkeeper posted a picture of his two newborns and his wife with the caption: Truly blessed, GOD be praise and welcome to the family.

The birth of his twins comes just four months after he married his Slovakian wife. The two lovebirds got married in a church ceremony that had a few family and friends.

Although the details concerning his wife remain unknown, they met after Yakubu moved to Slovakia. The 23-year-old joined SFK Sered. He joined the Slovakian club from Clique Sports in 2019, although he had a frustrating time at the club.

Yakubu only played 39 games for the side before leaving last year. The former Flying Eagles goalkeeper played 25 times in the league, conceding 40 times.

He also made another nine appearances in Cup competitions, conceding nine goals and keeping three clean sheets.

The 23-year-old's performances in these games earned him a first call-up to the Super Eagles squad for the friendlies against Tunisia and Algeria in 2020.

However, he never got the chance to make his debut. Yakubu will now hope to find a new club this year as he aims to get his career back on track.

