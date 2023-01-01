Super Eagles youngster Mathew Yakubu welcomes twins with his Slovakian wife

Yakubu, who got married in September 2022, took to his Instagram page to announce he has become the father of twins.

Yakubu's double blessing

The former Flying Eagles goalkeeper posted a picture of his two newborns and his wife with the caption: Truly blessed, GOD be praise and welcome to the family.

The birth of his twins comes just four months after he married his Slovakian wife. The two lovebirds got married in a church ceremony that had a few family and friends.

Yakubu in Slovakia

Although the details concerning his wife remain unknown, they met after Yakubu moved to Slovakia. The 23-year-old joined SFK Sered. He joined the Slovakian club from Clique Sports in 2019, although he had a frustrating time at the club.

Yakubu only played 39 games for the side before leaving last year. The former Flying Eagles goalkeeper played 25 times in the league, conceding 40 times.

He also made another nine appearances in Cup competitions, conceding nine goals and keeping three clean sheets.

The 23-year-old's performances in these games earned him a first call-up to the Super Eagles squad for the friendlies against Tunisia and Algeria in 2020.