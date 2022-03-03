Moses Simon converts crucial penalty as Nantes advance to Coupe de France final

Monaco took the lead in the 12th minute thanks to an emphatic Guillermo Maripan header from a free-kick.

It was all happening in the first 20 minutes, as The canaries fought back and got an equaliser right minutes later.

Former Everton man Djibril Sidibe turned the ball beyond his goalkeeper while trying to clear a cross from Nantes' Randal Kolo Muani.

Moses Simon was his usual electric self, but the winger contributed a little more than his mazy runs.

In the 71st minute, the Super Eagles winger cut onto his right foot before letting off a powerful shot, which Monaco goalkeeper Alex Nubel dealt with very well.

Barely three minutes later, Nantes got rewarded for their consistent pressure. Monaco's defence was struggling to deal with Nantes forwards, and after failing to clear their lines, Samuel Moutoussamy was on hand to poke the ball into the net in the 7th minute.

Once again, the equaliser was less than ten minutes away. Former PSV Eindhoven prodigy Myron Boadu restored parity when he found himself in space to convert a powerful header.

The second half fizzled out as neither team could find a breakthrough and the match went into penalties.

Nantes had second choice keeper Remy Descamps to thank, as his shootout heroics were instrumental in Wednesday's victory.

The goalkeeper made two impressive saves, first denying Wissam Ben Yedder then Axel Disasi. Manchester United and Chelsea target Aurelien Tchouameni scooped his effort over, and it was Nantes' shootout to lose.

Up stepped Moses Simon, and the Super Eagles winger emphatically converted his spot-kick to send Nantes to their first cup final since 2000.

This is the first time the Canaries are advancing to the final since they won the cup in 2000.

