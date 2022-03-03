SUPER EAGLES

Moses Simon converts crucial penalty as Nantes advance to Coupe de France final

Niyi Iyanda
Super Eagles forward Moses Simon scored the final penalty as Nantes defeated Monaco.

Super Eagles winger Moses Simon scored his penalty to secure a first Coupe de France appearance for his club Nantes
Nantes continued their impressive league form by edging Monaco on penalties to qualify for the final of the Coupe de France.

Monaco took the lead in the 12th minute thanks to an emphatic Guillermo Maripan header from a free-kick.

Maripan opened the scoring for Monaco
It was all happening in the first 20 minutes, as The canaries fought back and got an equaliser right minutes later.

Former Everton man Djibril Sidibe turned the ball beyond his goalkeeper while trying to clear a cross from Nantes' Randal Kolo Muani.

Moses Simon was his usual electric self, but the winger contributed a little more than his mazy runs.

Moses Simon easily gets the better of Monaco goalscorer Guillermo Maripan
In the 71st minute, the Super Eagles winger cut onto his right foot before letting off a powerful shot, which Monaco goalkeeper Alex Nubel dealt with very well.

Barely three minutes later, Nantes got rewarded for their consistent pressure. Monaco's defence was struggling to deal with Nantes forwards, and after failing to clear their lines, Samuel Moutoussamy was on hand to poke the ball into the net in the 7th minute.

Once again, the equaliser was less than ten minutes away. Former PSV Eindhoven prodigy Myron Boadu restored parity when he found himself in space to convert a powerful header.

Monaco's Myron Boadu celebrates the equalizer in front of Nantes fans
The second half fizzled out as neither team could find a breakthrough and the match went into penalties.

Nantes had second choice keeper Remy Descamps to thank, as his shootout heroics were instrumental in Wednesday's victory.

The goalkeeper made two impressive saves, first denying Wissam Ben Yedder then Axel Disasi. Manchester United and Chelsea target Aurelien Tchouameni scooped his effort over, and it was Nantes' shootout to lose.

Monaco top scorer Wissam Ben Yedder saw his effort saved
Up stepped Moses Simon, and the Super Eagles winger emphatically converted his spot-kick to send Nantes to their first cup final since 2000.

This is the first time the Canaries are advancing to the final since they won the cup in 2000.

Nantes has ended their 22 year wait to play in the Coupe de France final
Nantes will face Nice in the final at the Stade de France in Paris on May 8.

