Top 10 Super Eagles all-time top scorers

Authors:

Pulse Sports Team
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

Victor Osimhen is expected to break Rashidi Yekini's record as the Super Eagles all-time top scorer but which other football stars make the list

Victor Osimhen, Rashidi Yekini, and Ahmed Musa all feature in the Top 10 Super Eagles all-time top scorers list
Victor Osimhen, Rashidi Yekini, and Ahmed Musa all feature in the Top 10 Super Eagles all-time top scorers list

As one of the very best football nations in Africa, Nigeria has a long history of world-class football talent, many of which performed at a high level for the national team.

Recommended articles

Of all the superstars to have donned the famous green and white of the Nigerian national team, here are the 10 Super Eagles stars who make it to the all-time top scorers chart:

One of only three active players in the Super Eagles all-time top scorers list, Victor Osimhen has scored 15 goals in 22 games for Nigeria since making his debut in 2017 and has the best goal ratio in the nation's history.

Victor Osimhen is the latest entrant on the list of all-time Super Eagles top scorers (IMAGO Sulaiman Pooja)
Victor Osimhen is the latest entrant on the list of all-time Super Eagles top scorers (IMAGO Sulaiman Pooja) Pulse Nigeria

Osimhen still has a long way to go in matching or breaking the all-time record but the 23-year-old has plenty of time to achieve that feat, barring any unforeseen circumstances.

Current Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa is Nigerian football royalty, not only is he the most capped Super Eagles player in Nigerian football, he is also joint-ninth on the all-time top scorers’ list.

Ahmed Musa is the most capped Super Eagles player of all-time and also on the highest goal scorers list
Ahmed Musa is the most capped Super Eagles player of all-time and also on the highest goal scorers list Pulse Nigeria

The 29-year-old winger has scored 16 goals in 107 games since debuting for Nigeria in 2010 and he still has time to add to that tally.

Al Hilal striker Odion Ighalo is another one of three players tied on 16 goals for the Super Eagles but he has done so in 70 fewer games than Ahmed Musa.

Odion Ighalo makes it to the list of the all-time top scorers in Super Eagles history
Odion Ighalo makes it to the list of the all-time top scorers in Super Eagles history Pulse Nigeria

Ighalo has netted 16 goals in 37 appearances for the Super Eagles since debuting in 2015. This is an impressive achievement that may yet be improved upon as he has not officially hung up his boots with the Nigerian football team.

Super Eagles legend Samson Siasia would go on to be more prominent for his national team involvement as a coach multiple times but he had a great playing career as well.

Samson Siasia had a great playing career for the Super Eagles, scoring 16 goals to feature on the all-time top scorers list
Samson Siasia had a great playing career for the Super Eagles, scoring 16 goals to feature on the all-time top scorers list Brila

The striker found the net 16 times in 51 appearances for the Super Eagles between 1984 and 1999 when he hung up his boots.

Little-known Sunday Oyarekhua bagged 17 goals in 28 games for the Nigeria national football team when they were still called the “Green Eagles” between 1971 and 1976.

Sunday Oyarekhua was prolific for the Super Eagles in the 1970s'
Sunday Oyarekhua was prolific for the Super Eagles in the 1970s' Vanguard

However, his colleagues, ex-teammates and the few fans who watched him play have done their best to communicate just how good the late ‘Sunny’ was.

Oyarekhua retired from the Nigerian national team in 1976 as the Super Eagles top scorer until Segun Odegbami took over from where he stopped.

Obafemi Martins is one the very best strikers to have represented the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the numbers prove it to be so.

Obafemi Martins in action for Super Eagles of Nigeria
Obafemi Martins in action for Super Eagles of Nigeria ece-auto-gen

The former Inter Milan striker fondly called ‘Obagoal’ scored 18 goals in 48 appearances for the Super Eagles from 2004 to 2015. His pace, mobility and athleticism were the defining features of his career.

Ikechukwu Uche spent eight years in the Super Eagles setup, establishing himself as a clutch performer and reliable player for the Nigerian national team.

Ikechukwu Uche was a clutch performer for the Super Eagles in his prime
Ikechukwu Uche was a clutch performer for the Super Eagles in his prime Imago

The diminutive football striker scored 19 goals in 46 games between 2007 and 2015 for the Super Eagles after which he called it quits internationally.

Unfortunately, more people remember that open goal miss against South Korea at the 2010 World Cup more than the fact that Yakubu Aiyegbeni is the third all-time top scorer in Super Eagles history.

Yakubu Aiyegbeni is in the Top 3 of the all-time leading Super Eagles goal scorers
Yakubu Aiyegbeni is in the Top 3 of the all-time leading Super Eagles goal scorers Pulse Ghana

A certified goal machine and ice-cold finisher (except for that one time) Yakubu scored 21 goals in 57 games for Nigeria between 2000 and 2012.

Viewed by many as the first true superstar of Nigerian football, Segun Odegbami was just as prolific as he was fun to watch.

Segun Odegbami was regarded as one of the first Super Eagles football stars and makes it to the top scorers list
Segun Odegbami was regarded as one of the first Super Eagles football stars and makes it to the top scorers list Naija Super Fans

The ‘Mathematical’ Odegbami scored 23 goals in 46 games for the Nigerian national team within a shorter period of time compared to the rest of the top ten. His national team career lasted from 1976 to 1982.

The identity of number one is the worst kept secret, even infants are aware of the late great Rashidi Yekini and his prowess for the Super Eagles.

Rashidi Yekini's iconic celebration at USA 94 as he enjoys top spot on the Super Eagles all-time leading goal scorers list
Rashidi Yekini's iconic celebration at USA 94 as he enjoys top spot on the Super Eagles all-time leading goal scorers list ece-auto-gen

Yekini is by far and away Nigeria’s all-time leading top scorer with 37 goals, at least 14 more than anyone else so far and many believe his record will remain unbroken.

Rashidi Yekini scored 37 goals in 58 games at an impressive ratio of 0.63 goals per game. This is the bar which every Nigerian footballer looks up to since Yekini retired from the Nigerian national team in 1998 having debuted in 1984.

Topics:

Authors:

Pulse Sports Team

More from category

  • Victor Osimhen, Rashidi Yekini, and Ahmed Musa all feature in the Top 10 Super Eagles all-time top scorers list

    Top 10 Super Eagles all-time top scorers

  • Tyronne Ebuehi joins Empoli

    OFFICIAL - Super Eagles defender Tyronne Ebuehi unveiled by Empoli

  • Top 10 highest-paid active Nigerian players

    Top 10 Richest Super Eagles players by salary

Recommended articles

Top 10 Super Eagles all-time top scorers

Top 10 Super Eagles all-time top scorers

Where to watch the Super Falcons of Nigeria against Botswana

Where to watch the Super Falcons of Nigeria against Botswana

Top 10 most capped Super Eagles players of all-time

Top 10 most capped Super Eagles players of all-time

Sensational Gift Monday, Rivers Angels get nominations from CAF for July awards

Sensational Gift Monday, Rivers Angels get nominations from CAF for July awards

Joel Chima: The Japanese Samurai with Nigerian blood

Joel Chima: The Japanese Samurai with Nigerian blood

4 Nigerians including Oshoala, nominated for CAF Women's player of the year award

4 Nigerians including Oshoala, nominated for CAF Women's player of the year award

Trending

Top 10 Richest Super Eagles players by salary

Top 10 highest-paid active Nigerian players

Super Eagles' wonderkid Amoo to battle Manchester United star for CAF Young Player of the Year Award

Akinkunmi Amoo Hannibal Mejbri CAF 2022 Young Player of the Year Award

Nigeria-eligible winger could represent USA at the 2022 FIFA World Cup if the Super Eagles don't act fast

Super Eagles hopeful, Gboly Ariyibi is on the USMNT radar after a good first season in Turkey
COMMENT

Solace: Osimhen snub proves CAF need to sort Footballer of the Year criteria

Osimhen celebrates his goal against Udinese