'We have a surplus of good players' Augustine Eguavoen confident heading into Ghana clash

Niyi Iyanda
Augustine Eguavoen believes there is little to worry about, heading into the World Cup qualifiers against Ghana,

Super Eagles Technical Advisor Augustine Eguavoen is confident of the teams chance against Ghana in an upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifier.

The Super Eagles will face off with the Black Stars of Ghana for a place at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar
Eguavoen believes his team is focused, and he does not fear complacency going into the match.

"We have two tough games against Ghana next month but I am not too worried because we have a squad that knows it is a mountain that we have to climb," the former Super Eagles captain said.

Eguavoen's main headache is not the game but the pool of talents to pick from.

"We have a good headache to deal with which is a surplus of good players," Eguavoen said.

Ghana will host Nigeria on March 24 in the first of two matches before the second leg in Abuja three days later.

