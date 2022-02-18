'We have a surplus of good players' Augustine Eguavoen confident heading into Ghana clash

Twitter/CAF

Eguavoen believes his team is focused, and he does not fear complacency going into the match.

"We have two tough games against Ghana next month but I am not too worried because we have a squad that knows it is a mountain that we have to climb," the former Super Eagles captain said.

Eguavoen's main headache is not the game but the pool of talents to pick from.

Pulse Nigeria

"We have a good headache to deal with which is a surplus of good players," Eguavoen said.