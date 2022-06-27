Taiwo Awoniyi set for Union Berlin return just 28 days after joining Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest will play a pre-season friendly game against Union Berlin at their home ground, Stadion An der Alten Försterei in Germany on the 23rd of July.

Nottingham Forest's pre-season schedule

Nottingham Forest released a fixture list of five games for the first half of their pre-season games as they prepare ahead of their return to the Premier League.

The game against Taiwo Awoniyi's former club, Union Berlin on Saturday, July 23 2022 will be the fifth and final one of Nottingham Forest's first set of pre-season games.

The pre-season tour kicks off with a game against Coventry City in Spain on the 8th of July which may be Taiwo Awoniyi's first game in Nottingham Forest colours.

Forest will then return to England to play Burton Albion on the 12th of July, Barnsley on the 16th of July, Hertha Berlin on the 20th of July and then off to Germany to face Awoniyi's old club Union Berlin on the 23rd of July.

Awoniyi back in Berlin

Taiwo Awoniyi was officially unveiled by Nottingham Forest on Saturday 25th of June and is slated for his first visit back to his old stomping ground on Saturday 23rd of July 2022.

That makes it 28 days between his signing and the game against Union Berlin which will see the 24-year-old striker play at the Stadion An der Alten Försterei.