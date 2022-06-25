TRANSFERS

Awoniyi joins former Champions League winners as Liverpool take 10% cut

Jidechi Chidiezie
The striker's N9 billion transfer has now shattered the club's previous record for Joao Carvalho in June 2018.

Nottingham Forest announce Taiwo Awoniyi
Newly-promoted Premier League side Nottingham Forest have announced the signing of Super Eagles striker Taiwo Awoniyi from Union Berlin.

The Nigerian International signed a five-year-deal meaning he will be at The City Ground until 2027.

Awoniyi becomes Forest’s first international signing since last month’s promotion to the Premier League and he joins following an excellent season in Germany, scoring 20 goals in 43 games across all competitions.

Forest's previous record transfer stood at £13.2 million for Joao Carvalho from Benfica in June 2018.

Liverpool are expected to receive a cut of £1.75 million (N890 million) from the £17.5 million (N9 billion) transfer fee.

Prior to completing £6.5 million move to Germany last summer, Awoniyi first, spent the 2020–21 season on loan with Union Berlin.

Taiwo Awoniyi (Instagram/Taiwo Awoniyi)
Taiwo Awoniyi (Instagram/Taiwo Awoniyi) Instagram

Liverpool had, prior last summer's agreement with Union Berlin, agreed to a 10% sell-on option whenever Union Berlin chose to sell him.

Before leaving Berlin for a return to England, the 24-year-old scored 20 goals in 43 appearances across all competitions.

After joining Liverpool in the summer of 2015, Awoniyi, during his six seasons there, failed to play a single game for the team because of work permit complications. He spent his entire time out on loan stints across Europe.

'Two other Premier League clubs' were said to be interested in Awoniyi's signature.

