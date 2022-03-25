Super Eagles striker Paul Onuachu posts a picture of his Ghanaian fiancee as Ghana and Nigeria battle for a World Cup ticket

Onuachu is engaged to his long-term girlfriend, Tracy, after proposing to her in Paris two months ago.

The two lovebirds are set to be at opposing ends for at least 180 minutes, with Nigeria taking on Ghana across two legs for a 2022 World Cup ticket.

Tracy, who is from Ghana, will be supporting the Black Stars when they welcome Nigeria to the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on Friday night.

Likewise, Onuachu will be backing the Super Eagles on Friday and in the second leg at the Moshood Abiola Stadium Abuja.

Instagram

It means their support will be divided when the two teams file out on Friday and Tuesday, respectively. However, despite that, they are still showing a public display of affection for each other.

Pulse Nigeria

On his Instagram story, Onuachu shared a picture of himself and Tracy smiling at each other.