Super Eagles striker Paul Onuachu posts a picture of his Ghanaian fiancee as Ghana and Nigeria battle for a World Cup ticket

Super Eagles striker Paul Onuachu has not let rivalry between Nigeria and Ghana come in between his relationship after showing love for his Ghanaian fiancee Tracy Acheampong.
The two lovebirds are set to be divided for at least 180 minutes, but that has not stopped them from showing their love for each other.
Onuachu is engaged to his long-term girlfriend, Tracy, after proposing to her in Paris two months ago.
Tracy, who is from Ghana, will be supporting the Black Stars when they welcome Nigeria to the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on Friday night.
Likewise, Onuachu will be backing the Super Eagles on Friday and in the second leg at the Moshood Abiola Stadium Abuja.
It means their support will be divided when the two teams file out on Friday and Tuesday, respectively. However, despite that, they are still showing a public display of affection for each other.
On his Instagram story, Onuachu shared a picture of himself and Tracy smiling at each other.
The Genk forward is not part of the Super Eagles squad that will play on Friday, but he will be hoping the side qualifies for a chance to play at the biggest sporting event on earth.
