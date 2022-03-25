'It is not just a rivalry'- Super Eagles striker Iheanacho speaks on relationship between Nigeria and Ghana

"It's not just a rivalry – it’s way more than that. It’s a lot of things. It’s a massive game. It means everything to Nigerians, and this time it is for a World Cup place. I really hope we can go through and make our people happy." the Leicester City striker said.

Iheanacho would probably start alongside Napoli's Victor Osimhen, and the Leicester City forward gave a glowing review of his teammate.

"Everybody knows he’s a fantastic striker, a great goal poacher, and he has great talent. I’m always very happy playing alongside him because I know his game, I know his strengths, and he knows mine as well." Iheanacho said.

When asked about the Super Eagles' chances in their World Cup qualifiers clash with the Black Stars, Iheanacho spoke confidently.

"I’m 100-percent confident that we will go through. It’s going to be a fight. We have to work hard and want it more than them.

"I have so much confidence in this Nigeria team and the group of lads we have here. I’m very confident we will be at the World Cup." Iheanacho said.