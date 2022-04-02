Iheanacho stars as Leicester hold Manchester United to draw at Old Trafford

Leicester winger Harvey Barnes came close to opening the scoring twice, with both efforts going narrowly wide of the left post.

Iheanacho had his first chance of the game in the 30th minute when he caught a defender on the turn and fired a powerful shot just wide.

The first half finished with near misses and plenty of blatant fouls.

Barnes and co picked up from where they left off in the first half, with the English man determined to get on the scoresheet. He skipped past a few challenges before his goal-bound effort deflected for a corner kick.

In the 60th minute, Leicester finally got their goal. Brendan Rodgers' men hit United on the counter, and James Maddison whipped in a beautiful ball which Kelechi Iheanacho met with a beautifully executed diving header.

Ralf Rangnick's men sat up with Bruno Fernandes stinging Schmeichel's gloves with a powerful shot just after the restart. Manchester United responded immediately with Fred equalising with a close-range rebound from a good Kasper Schmeichel save.

Iheanacho was in the thick of things again when he stole the ball off Raphael Varane before turning provider for Maddison, who fired a powerful shot into the bottom corner.

Brendan Rodgers and the travelling fans were left bemused when the VAR ruled the goal off, claiming Iheanacho fouled Varane in the build-up.

With around five minutes left, Youri Tielemans tried his luck from outside the box with a trademark powerful effort that David de Gea comfortably saved.