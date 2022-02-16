Emmanuel Dennis pictured with NFF committee in London

Remember that Dennis was caught up in the drama surrounding his absence from the Super Eagles team that went to the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Rumours emerged that Dennis had personal issues with the former Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr but the German coach had been sacked before the final squad list for the tournament was confirmed.

Another side to the issue was the stance of his team Watford, with coach Claudio Ranieri unbothered as long as he had his best player at his disposal.

Despite the role played by his club, many fans and observers ruled the strikers' absence down to his personal preferences.

This was confirmed when a video emerged where Dennis looked uninterested in conversations around AFCON.

Despite Dennis' clear issues with his former coach, Augustine Eguavoen has always spoken highly of him. As Dennis returns to the public eye with the team, he may be available for international duty in March.