Super Eagles striker Emmanuel Dennis might be close to returning to the national team. The Watford striker joined a meeting with the NFF President Amaju Pinnick in London.
Emmanuel Dennis pictured with NFF committee in London
Watford striker Emmanuel Dennis was part of a meeting with NFF President Amaju Pinnick.
Remember that Dennis was caught up in the drama surrounding his absence from the Super Eagles team that went to the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.
Rumours emerged that Dennis had personal issues with the former Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr but the German coach had been sacked before the final squad list for the tournament was confirmed.
Another side to the issue was the stance of his team Watford, with coach Claudio Ranieri unbothered as long as he had his best player at his disposal.
Despite the role played by his club, many fans and observers ruled the strikers' absence down to his personal preferences.
This was confirmed when a video emerged where Dennis looked uninterested in conversations around AFCON.
Despite Dennis' clear issues with his former coach, Augustine Eguavoen has always spoken highly of him. As Dennis returns to the public eye with the team, he may be available for international duty in March.
The Super Eagles face off against Ghana in a two-legged World Cup qualifier playoffs.
More from category
-
Emmanuel Dennis pictured with NFF committee in London
-
'An overload in his right knee' - Napoli explain why Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen may not play against Barcelona
-
Former Super Eagles midfielder Anderson Esiti joins Ferencvaros