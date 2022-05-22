PREMIER LEAGUE

All 4 Nigerians missing as Watford lose to Chelsea in final game of the season

Tunde Young
Watford suffered a 2-1 defeat away at Chelsea on the final day of the Premier League season but none of the four Super Eagles stars featured.

4 Super Eagles stars missing as Chelsea beat Watford 2-1 on the final day

Already-relegated Watford tried and failed to end the 2021/22 Premier League season on a high as they fell to a 2-1 defeat to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Both teams came into the game playing for pride with Chelsea already guaranteed the third spot and Watford’s fate sealed a while ago.

The Hornets were not expected to win at Chelsea anyway but what was particularly noteworthy was that none of their four Nigerian first-team players played.

Super Eagles’ stars William Troost-Ekong, Oghenekaro Etebo, Samuel Kalu and Watford top scorer Emmanuel Dennis were all missing in action for several reasons.

Watford-Nigeria
William Troost-Ekong was an unused substitute against Chelsea as he has been for the last three games having fallen far down the pecking order under manager Roy Hodgson.

Troost-Ekong (IMAGO/News Images)
26-year old midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo was out of contention having picked up a knock in the last game against Leicester City.

Oghenekaro Etebo is back for Watford after a long injury lay-off
Also out with a knock was Emmanuel Dennis, the forward who was Watford’s only source of hope in an otherwise dreary season which resulted in an immediate return to the Championship.

Emmanuel Dennis scored his 10th goal of the premier League season
The fourth Nigerian missing was Samuel Kalu who was left out of the matchday squad by choice by Roy Hodgson.

Samuel Kalu (IMAGO/Action Plus)
Chelsea started on the front foot as expected and after missing a great chance earlier on, Kai Havertz put the Blues in front with a great finish off an assist by Kenedy in the 11th minute.

Kai Havertz put Chelsea in front
Watford grew into the game and forced Edouard Mendy in the Chelsea goal into multiple good saves to keep the game as it was into half-time.

The home team continued to dominate proceedings and looked set for a routine win but Watford pulled a shocker in the 87th minute thanks to Adam Masina’s late equaliser.

But just four minutes later, substitute Ross Barkley connected with a Reece James delivery to score the winning goal and end the season on a high for Chelsea.

Tunde Young

