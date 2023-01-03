ADVERTISEMENT

Super Eagles star set for Nottingham Forest exit but faces a huge challenge

Joba Ogunwale
The Tricky Trees are set to offload one of their Nigerian imports just six months after he joined them.

Emmanuel Dennis is set to leave Nottingham Forest this month
Super Eagles star Emmanuel Dennis is facing an early exit at Nottingham Forest, just six months after signing for the newly-promoted Premier League side.

Dennis joined Forest from Watford in August for a fee in the region of €14.80m. The Nigerian international signed a four-year deal with Steve Cooper's men.

However, six months into his deal, Dennis could be on his way out of City ground. According to multiple reports, Forest are looking to cash in on the 25-year-old after a disappointing start to his career at City Ground.

Dennis has just one league goal in ten appearances for Forest
Dennis has played just 369 minutes of Premier League football across ten games since he joined Forest. In the ten games, the Super Eagles star has scored just one goal and provided just one assist.

Dennis' attitude has also been questioned again after his performance in the 3-0 loss to Manchester United allegedly infuriated one of Forest's coaching staff.

The display appeared to be the last straw, with Forest ready to sell the Nigerian. However, The Reds face a challenge in their quest as Dennis cannot play for another English club this season, having played for Watford before moving to City Ground.

Dennis faces Nottingham Forest exit but FIFA rules could prevent him from leaving
According to FIFA rules, players cannot play for more than two clubs this season, which puts Dennis' potential departure in doubt.

However, according to the Daily Telegraph, Dennis could move abroad, while a move back to Watford is also another solution.

The news is another potential blow for Dennis, who has found it hard to settle down at every club he has played for in his career.

Joba Ogunwale
