Super Eagles star set for Nottingham Forest exit but faces a huge challenge

Dennis joined Forest from Watford in August for a fee in the region of €14.80m. The Nigerian international signed a four-year deal with Steve Cooper's men.

Dennis' disappointing start to life at Forest

However, six months into his deal, Dennis could be on his way out of City ground. According to multiple reports, Forest are looking to cash in on the 25-year-old after a disappointing start to his career at City Ground.

AFP

Dennis has played just 369 minutes of Premier League football across ten games since he joined Forest. In the ten games, the Super Eagles star has scored just one goal and provided just one assist.

Dennis' attitude has also been questioned again after his performance in the 3-0 loss to Manchester United allegedly infuriated one of Forest's coaching staff.

Forest and Dennis face a huge challenge

The display appeared to be the last straw, with Forest ready to sell the Nigerian. However, The Reds face a challenge in their quest as Dennis cannot play for another English club this season, having played for Watford before moving to City Ground.

AFP

According to FIFA rules, players cannot play for more than two clubs this season, which puts Dennis' potential departure in doubt.

However, according to the Daily Telegraph, Dennis could move abroad, while a move back to Watford is also another solution.