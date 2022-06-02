SUPER EAGLES

EXCLUSIVE: Joe Aribo is team Wizkid, Jollof Rice, and Eba

Joba Ogunwale
The Rangers star revealed some of his favourite things about Nigeria in an exclusive interview with Pulse Sports Nigeria.

Aribo says Wizkid is favourite Nigerian artist
Super Eagles midfielder Joe Aribo has chosen Wizkid ahead of Burna Boy and Davido as his favourite Nigerian musician at the moment.

Wizkid, Davido and Burna Boy are the three biggest artists in Nigeria and Africa right now. The three superstars are arguably the biggest Afrobeats artists globally, with their music dominating multiple charts across the world.

Wizkid, Burna Boy and Davido
And as a result, there is an existing rivalry among their fans, with neither set of fans willing to accept that one artist is bigger than the other.

However, for Aribo, he is clear on who is his favourite Nigerian musician right now. In an exclusive interview with Pulse Sports Nigeria, the former Charlton man chose Wizkid as his favourite musical artist currently.

Aribo says Wizkid is his favourite Nigerian Aritst
When asked to choose his best Nigerian artist, Aribo said: "I have to say Wizkid for me."

Aribo reveals how AFCON exit affected his form at Rangers

The Soco crooner is not the only thing Aribo likes about Nigeria. The 25-year-old also added that Jollof rice and Eba with stew are his favourite Nigerian dishes.

"My go-to is jollof rice with stew and chicken," Aribo said when asked to name his favourite Nigerian food. "I also enjoy eba with stew.

The 25-year-old also revealed that "Chineke", which means God is his favourite Nigerian language while Akure is his best city.

"It's funny because I am Yoruba, but when I was younger, I watched TV shows and films, and it'll just be Chineke.

"Firstly, I have to say my home town where my parents grew up. I went there when I was quite young. Akure, Ondo State.

Aribo is currently with the Super Eagles squad in the USA
Aribo is currently with the Super Eagles squad, preparing to play Ecuador in the USA.

