“Chidi improves every training session” - Hertha Belin head coach in awe of Chidera Ejuke

The head coach spoke highly of Ejuke along with the other additions to the Hertha Berlin squad, impressed with how positively they have started.

The Super Eagles star only just joined Hertha Berlin on loan from CSKA Moscow and is yet to even start a game for the Bundesliga side, making two substitute appearances which were enough to impress his new head coach.

Schwarz praises Ejuke

Sandro Schwarz commented on Ejuke’s progression in just under a month since arriving at Hertha Berlin, “Chidi improves every training session”.

Imago

The German manager also offered his opinion on Ejuke’s gameplay, Ejuke is a one-on-one player. He has a good pace and a good move towards the goal”.

Schwarz’s recognition of Ejuke’s strengths and how they come into play for Hertha Berlin is a good omen for the Nigerian who will be looking to exploit the opportunities coming his way.

Chidera Ejuke at Hertha Berlin

As earlier stated, Ejuke has played twice off the bench for Hertha Berlin so far as Schwarz continues to ease him into the team.

Pulse Nigeria

The 24-year-old played 47 minutes in the German Cup defeat to Eintracht Braunschweig and 34 minutes in the Bundesliga opener.