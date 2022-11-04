Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi provides an update on his future amidst Monaco link

Iwobi has been linked with a move away from Everton following his impressive start to the season with the Toffees. The Super Eagles star has been arguably Everton's best player this season, with five assists and one goal in 13 Premier League games.

As a result, his brilliant displays this season have caught the eye of Europe, with Monaco reportedly interested in the Nigerian international.

However, speaking in an interview with inews, Iwobi shut the door on Monaco, saying he would like to stay at Everton for a long time.

"I want to win as many things as I can with this club," Iwobi told inews. That is why I came here, the club was very ambitious, and it still is. I'd like to stay," he added.

Iwobi joined Everton from Arsenal on a five-year deal for £34m, but he has just about 18 months left on his contract. However, the Super Eagles star could still get his wish to stay, as Everton are reportedly set to begin negotiations with his team over a contract renewal.

It has been a remarkable turnaround for Iwobi at Everton following his struggles. The former Arsenal star failed to justify his price tag in his first three seasons at the club, with Everton fans calling for his exit.

However, Iwobi's fortune turned around towards the end of last season under Frank Lampard, who came in as Everton's manager.