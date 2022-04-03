SUPER EAGLES

Everton and Alex Iwobi slip into relegation battle following loss to West Ham

Niyi Iyanda
Alex Iwobi played the full 90 minutes as Everton lost 2-1 at home to West Ham on Sunday afternoon.

Everton's Alex Iwobi
Super Eagles playmaker Alex Iwobi was helpless as his Everton side slumped to their 17th defeat of the season in a 2-1 loss to West Ham.

Everton started brightly, with Richarlison, in particular, looking to wreak havoc on the left wing. Despite their possession and early attacking flair, Lampard's men still looked vulnerable, with defender Mason Holgate playing as a makeshift midfielder.

The fear was confirmed in the 31st minute when Holgate made a reckless challenge on Jarrod Bowen on the edge of the box. Aaron Cresswell stepped up and fired in a picture-perfect freekick beyond an outstretched Jordan Pickford.

The Toffees nearly equalized at the start of the second half when Iwobi released Dominic Calvert-Lewin with a gorgeous through ball, but his powerful shot struck the crossbar.

Everton came into the second half looking much sharper, and they found an equalizer from an unlikely source. Holgate made up for his earlier mistake, firing in a powerful volley from the edge of the box, which deflected off a defender, leaving Lukasz Fabianski flat-footed.

Unfortunately, Iwobi, who was enjoying a decent game, was culpable when West ham restored their lead barely five minutes later. The Super Eagles midfielder could not control a pass, and Pablo Fornals stole the ball off him.

Fornals then set up Michail Antonio, whose shot was smartly saved, but Jarrod Bowen was on hand to tuck home the rebound.

The final nail in the coffin came in the 64th minute when Michael Keane received a second yellow after a reckless challenge on Michail Antonio on the edge of the box.

Lampard's men showed decent resolve to not go behind despite being a man down, and Bowen's shot proved to be the difference on the day. With that defeat, Everton sits in 17th place, just three points above the relegation places.

Iwobi and co travel to Burnley on Wednesday in a proper relegation battle that could decide their club's Premier League status.

