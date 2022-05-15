Peseiro learnt coaching with Jose Mourinho but his history will scare you

The Super Eagles have been in need of a coach since the departure of Austin Eguavoen earlier this year, and the NFF has revealed the Portuguese gaffer will take up the job alongside Finidi George and Salisu Yusuf.

Peseiro, 62, comes with vast managerial experience having spent most of his time in European and Arabian countries.

But while the Portuguese might have such bolstering experience, it might not be convincing enough.

From the exciting to the scary, here are six things to know about the new Super Eagles manager.

Peseiro learnt coaching with Jose Mourinho

Peseiro first met with AS Roma boss Jose Mourinho while they were both training to be coaches. The NFF president Amaju Pinnick while speaking during an interview earlier this year, revealed that he spoke to the former Chelsea boss before getting into conversations with Peseiro.

Peseiro almost won the Europa League in 2005

The 2004/05 season saw this Portuguese sign with Sporting Lisbon and had an incredible spell with them.

While finishing third in the league with 61 points: only four behind champions Benfica, might have been a good feat for his first season with them, Sporting's UEFA Europa League run that season was even more superb.

They ousted the likes of Feyenoord, Middlesbrough and Newcastle United, but the Portuguese side fell at the last hurdle to CSKA Moscow at the Estadio Jose Alvalade.

Peseiro has very little experience working in Africa

Peseiro's only history working in Africa was when he managed Egyptian giants Al Ahly. He was appointed head coach of the club in October 2015 having left Emirati side Al Wahda, in January that year.

He, however, did not last on the job as he oversaw only 12 games whilst with them.

Worked at Real Madrid, but failed when it mattered most

Peseiro assisted Carlos Queiroz at Real Madrid during the 2003/04 La Liga season. Under their tutelage, the team got off to a good start, topping the league table by midseason.

Things, however, went on a downward spiral at the latter end of the season as Real Madrid lost their final five matches and finished in fourth place: behind Barcelona and Deportivo, with Valencia winning the title.

Peseiro and Queiroz were fired at the end of that season.

A journeyman, Peseiro has been sacked more times than he has resigned

Since 2000, Peseiro has been never been on a job for more than 2 years. Asides from Oriental: 3-years, and Nacional: 4-years, both of which he managed when he started in the late 1990s, Peseiro never lasted at a place.

He has been sacked or was forced to step down: due to poor performances, more times than he has resigned from jobs.

Peseiro does not play with his money

While this might not be a red flag from Peseiro's end, history might come into play again in his time, sending the Super Eagles back to square one.

The Portuguese manager resigned from his Venezuelan national team job in August 2021 after being owed unpaid salaries for over a year amidst the South American country's economic crisis.

The Venezuelan football body were eventually, sued and dragged to court by Peseiro, according to Mais Football.