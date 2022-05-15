SUPER EAGLES

Peseiro learnt coaching with Jose Mourinho but his history will scare you

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie
While Peseiro might be considered an experienced manager, his time as a football coach reeks of red flags.

New Super Eagles manager Jose Peseiro
New Super Eagles manager Jose Peseiro

A new era for the Super Eagles started on Sunday as the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) announced fairly-known Jose Peseiro as the new head coach of the three-time African champions.

The Super Eagles have been in need of a coach since the departure of Austin Eguavoen earlier this year, and the NFF has revealed the Portuguese gaffer will take up the job alongside Finidi George and Salisu Yusuf.

Peseiro, 62, comes with vast managerial experience having spent most of his time in European and Arabian countries.

Jose Peseiro (IMAGO / Aleksandar Djorovic)
Jose Peseiro (IMAGO / Aleksandar Djorovic) Pulse Nigeria

But while the Portuguese might have such bolstering experience, it might not be convincing enough.

From the exciting to the scary, here are six things to know about the new Super Eagles manager.

Peseiro first met with AS Roma boss Jose Mourinho while they were both training to be coaches. The NFF president Amaju Pinnick while speaking during an interview earlier this year, revealed that he spoke to the former Chelsea boss before getting into conversations with Peseiro.

The 2004/05 season saw this Portuguese sign with Sporting Lisbon and had an incredible spell with them.

Jose Peseiro and Sporting Lisbon were losing finalists of the 2004/05 UEFA Europa League
Jose Peseiro and Sporting Lisbon were losing finalists of the 2004/05 UEFA Europa League Getty Images

While finishing third in the league with 61 points: only four behind champions Benfica, might have been a good feat for his first season with them, Sporting's UEFA Europa League run that season was even more superb.

They ousted the likes of Feyenoord, Middlesbrough and Newcastle United, but the Portuguese side fell at the last hurdle to CSKA Moscow at the Estadio Jose Alvalade.

Peseiro's only history working in Africa was when he managed Egyptian giants Al Ahly. He was appointed head coach of the club in October 2015 having left Emirati side Al Wahda, in January that year.

He, however, did not last on the job as he oversaw only 12 games whilst with them.

Peseiro assisted Carlos Queiroz at Real Madrid during the 2003/04 La Liga season. Under their tutelage, the team got off to a good start, topping the league table by midseason.

Although only an assistant to Carlos Queiroz (L) at Real Madrid, Peseiro (R) did not enjoy much success with the Spanish giants
Although only an assistant to Carlos Queiroz (L) at Real Madrid, Peseiro (R) did not enjoy much success with the Spanish giants AFP

Things, however, went on a downward spiral at the latter end of the season as Real Madrid lost their final five matches and finished in fourth place: behind Barcelona and Deportivo, with Valencia winning the title.

Peseiro and Queiroz were fired at the end of that season.

Since 2000, Peseiro has been never been on a job for more than 2 years. Asides from Oriental: 3-years, and Nacional: 4-years, both of which he managed when he started in the late 1990s, Peseiro never lasted at a place.

He has been sacked or was forced to step down: due to poor performances, more times than he has resigned from jobs.

While this might not be a red flag from Peseiro's end, history might come into play again in his time, sending the Super Eagles back to square one.

The Portuguese manager resigned from his Venezuelan national team job in August 2021 after being owed unpaid salaries for over a year amidst the South American country's economic crisis.

Should the NFF keep up with its bad habit of owing national team managers, Peseiro will walk away without looking back
Should the NFF keep up with its bad habit of owing national team managers, Peseiro will walk away without looking back Pulse Nigeria

The Venezuelan football body were eventually, sued and dragged to court by Peseiro, according to Mais Football.

The NFF are currently, in a legal tussle with former manager Gernot Rohr, over unpaid wages.

Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

