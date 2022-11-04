SUPER EAGLES: OnuGOAL! Super Eagles star Onuachu on FIRE, scores four goals for Genk in Charleroi rout

Onuachu scored his first hat-trick of the season and added another goal to inspire Genk to a routine 4-1 win over Sporting Charleroi on Friday night.

Onuachu scored a penalty in the ninth minute before he doubled the advantage in the 35th minute to give Genk a comfortable 2-0 lead at half time.

The goals meant the 28-year-old Super Eagles giant had scored four braces in his last six matches in the league.

He added a third and fourth in the second to make it 12 goals in his last seven matches in the Jupiler, taking his total for his season to 12 goals in nine matches.

After a shaky start to the season, blighted by injuries, which saw him fail to score in any of his opening six matches, the giant Nigerian international has found his feet again and is back to his devastating best for Genk.

