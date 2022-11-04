SUPER EAGLES: OnuGOAL! Super Eagles star Onuachu on FIRE, scores four goals for Genk in Charleroi rout

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

The 6ft 7in Super Eagles striker is indeed on fire at the moment after another excellent and heroic performance for Genk in the Belgian league.

Man of the moment, Paul Onuachu.
Man of the moment, Paul Onuachu.

Nigerian international Paul Onuachu is on fire at the moment after another outstanding goalscoring performance for his Belgian club, KRC Genk.

Recommended articles

Onuachu scored his first hat-trick of the season and added another goal to inspire Genk to a routine 4-1 win over Sporting Charleroi on Friday night.

Onuachu scored a penalty in the ninth minute before he doubled the advantage in the 35th minute to give Genk a comfortable 2-0 lead at half time.

The goals meant the 28-year-old Super Eagles giant had scored four braces in his last six matches in the league.

He added a third and fourth in the second to make it 12 goals in his last seven matches in the Jupiler, taking his total for his season to 12 goals in nine matches.

Onuachu has scored 11 goals in just 9 starts for Genk.
Onuachu has scored 11 goals in just 9 starts for Genk. AFP

After a shaky start to the season, blighted by injuries, which saw him fail to score in any of his opening six matches, the giant Nigerian international has found his feet again and is back to his devastating best for Genk.

Belgian club Genk is flying at the moment all thanks to their Nigerian superstar striker, Onuachu.

Genk sealed a ninth successive win in all competitions courtesy of a comfortable win over Sporting on Friday night.

Unstoppable Onuachu!
Unstoppable Onuachu! AFP

Onuachu gave the home side a 2-0 lead at the break but Sporting fought back to make it 2-1 after the hour mark.

However, the goal to give the visitors some hope only lasted five minutes before Onuachu restored Genk's two-goal lead with another goal to complete his hat-trick and a fourth in added time to seal the win.

Onuachu and his Genk teammates.
Onuachu and his Genk teammates. AFP

Genk has now won nine of the last matches to extend its unbeaten run to 15 matches, 14 wins and one draw.

On the table, with the win, Genk has also extended its lead over second-placed Royal Antwerp, who has a game in hand, to 10 points after 16 matches.

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

More from category

  • David Okereke and Cyriel Dessers both started for Cremonese against Inter Milan

    Super Eagles striker to miss Serie A game for Cremonese due to injury

  • Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi has opened up on his future

    Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi provides an update on his future amidst Monaco link

  • Man of the moment, Paul Onuachu.

    SUPER EAGLES: OnuGOAL! Super Eagles star Onuachu on FIRE, scores four goals for Genk in Charleroi rout

Recommended articles

Super Eagles striker to miss Serie A game for Cremonese due to injury

Super Eagles striker to miss Serie A game for Cremonese due to injury

3 betting tips for Atalanta vs. Napoli

3 betting tips for Atalanta vs. Napoli

Turn your 1k to 10k on Bet9ja with these 5 sure Bundesliga games

Turn your 1k to 10k on Bet9ja with these 5 sure Bundesliga games

Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi provides an update on his future amidst Monaco link

Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi provides an update on his future amidst Monaco link

'Focus on the football', FIFA warn countries planning protest at World Cup in Qatar

'Focus on the football', FIFA warn countries planning protest at World Cup in Qatar

SUPER EAGLES: OnuGOAL! Super Eagles star Onuachu on FIRE, scores four goals for Genk in Charleroi rout

SUPER EAGLES: OnuGOAL! Super Eagles star Onuachu on FIRE, scores four goals for Genk in Charleroi rout

Aribo: I gave up Champions League dream to sign for Southampton

Aribo: I gave up Champions League dream to sign for Southampton

Galtier wants Osimhen reunion in PSG vs. Napoli Champions League clash

Galtier wants Osimhen reunion in PSG vs. Napoli Champions League clash

Super Eagles name final 18-man squad for Costa Rica friendly

Super Eagles name final 18-man squad for Costa Rica friendly

Trending

Victor Osimhen is the star player for both the Super Eagles of Nigeria and Serie A side Napoli

Victor Osimhen Profile, Age, Salary, Net Worth, Girlfriend, House, Cars, Pictures, Latest News, Transfer News

Victor Moses, Odion Ighalo and Wilfred Ndidi headline the Richest Super Eagles players by net worth

Top 10 richest Super Eagles players by net worth (2022 Updated List)

Osimhen in action against Ajax

'That's a complete striker' - Chelsea legend praises Osimhen for selfless act against Ajax

The Super Eagles will be without some key players for the clash against Costa Rica

Why the Super Eagles will be without Iwobi, Osimhen, Simon and others for Costa Rica clash