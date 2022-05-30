SUPER EAGLES

Interesting facts about new Super Eagles midfielder who compares himself to Fabegras and Kante

Authors:

Tunde Young
Here are some interesting facts about Rivers United midfielder Chiamaka Madu who recently made his Super Eagles debut.

Chiamaka Madu sees a bit of Cesc Fabregas and N'golo Kante in himself
Chiamaka Madu sees a bit of Cesc Fabregas and N'golo Kante in himself

Rivers United midfielder Chiamaka Madu is one of eight home-based players in the current Super Eagles squad to prosecute the friendlies against Mexico and Ecuador.

The 25-year old came off the bench in the 81st-minute against Mexico, making his national team debut in a 2-1 defeat at the AT&T Stadium in Texas, USA.

Madu sat down with Pulse Sports for an exclusive interview in the Super Eagles camp and shared some facts about himself, here are the most interesting of those in no particular order.

Chiamaka Madu plays in central midfield and has some very interesting thoughts about himself and the players with whom he shares similarities.

“When I was younger I do play more like Fabregas but as I was growing and keep improving, my game started changing and now I’m more of the N’golo Kante kind of player,” Madu said to Pulse Sports.

N'golo Kante and Cesc Fabregas were teammates at Chelsea
N'golo Kante and Cesc Fabregas were teammates at Chelsea Imago

However outlandish those comparisons might seem, Madu is one of the best box-to-box midfielders in the Nigeria Professional League and plays with enough energy to have drawn comparisons with Kante.

Chiamaka Madu’s guilty pleasure is eating biscuits late in the night, or “chop chop” as he so eloquently described it.

The Rivers United midfielder also offered his thoughts on the biggest Nigerian music debate “Wizkid or Davido?”

Davido & Wizkid
Davido & Wizkid Pulse Nigeria

“If I had to pick I’d go with Davido…why? Because of how friendly he is with his friends and stuff like that,” said Chiamaka Madu.

In this session of the exclusive interview, we learn that Chiamaka Madu’s favourite Nigerian dish is “beans and plantain with lot of fresh tomatoes in it.”

Madu reveals his favourite Nigerian saying to be “No shaking” and selects the legendary Tuface Idibia as his favourite Nigerian artiste.

Chiamaka Madu opened up about the dynamics of the Super Eagles camp in an exclusive interview with Pulse Sports
Chiamaka Madu opened up about the dynamics of the Super Eagles camp in an exclusive interview with Pulse Sports Pulse Nigeria

The 25-year old displays strong loyalty to Port Harcourt township, his hometown and place of birth which he selected as his favourite place in the world, little wonder he plays for Rivers United.

Chiamaka Madu reminisced on the trophy-laden 2016 with Rangers and tagged it the best moment of his career so far.

“Winning the Nigerian Premier League and winning the FA Cup with Rangers Football Club of Enugu,” Madu said while grinning from ear to ear with visible pride.

19-year old Chiamaka Madu won the NPFL title with Rangers in 2016
19-year old Chiamaka Madu won the NPFL title with Rangers in 2016 Football database

25-year old Madu has played for three different NPFL clubs in his eight-year professional career but considers his brother, Chidundu Francis Madu the best player he has ever played alongside which is very high praise.

“I think it’s my elder brother, though we don’t play professional football together, when playing with him in the boys club, we have this understanding, we normally speak our dialect even when playing,” Chiamaka said.

Tunde Young

