ADVERTISEMENT
SUPER EAGLES

Ex-Arsenal forward Akpom continues fine, scores again for Boro

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

Michael Carrick called, and the forward answered superbly after his ninth goal in 10 matches playing as a number 10 under the Manchester United legend.

Chuba Akpom.
Chuba Akpom.

England-born Nigerian forward Chuba Akpom has continued his fine form for Championship side Middlesbrough.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Akpom was on target again for the promotion-chasing side as Boro defeated Birmingham City 3-1 at St. Andrew’s.

He scored the match-winning goal five minutes from time to seal a fourth win in the last five matches for Michael Carrick’s side.

The 27-year-old has now scored 13 goals in 19 matches in the Championship this season for Boro, with an assist to his name.

The man of the moment, Chuba Akpom, has scored 9 goals in 10 matches under Michael Carrick.
The man of the moment, Chuba Akpom, has scored 9 goals in 10 matches under Michael Carrick. AFP

Middlesbrough are enjoying life under new manager Michael Carrick. The former Manchester United midfielder has completely turned things around at the club.

Akpom and two-goal hero, Matt Crooks celebrate.
Akpom and two-goal hero, Matt Crooks celebrate. AFP

Carrick met Boro languishing in 22nd on the table but has turned their fortune around and moved them up the table after ten games.

The incredible start registered another win as a Matt Crooks double and another goal from Akpom saw Boro seal their eighth win in 10 games under the former United boss.

Michael Carrick has won 8 of his 10 matches as Boro boss.
Michael Carrick has won 8 of his 10 matches as Boro boss. AFP

With the victory, Boro are now firmly in the promotion race as they have moved up to fifth on the log with 39 points.

After the win, Carrick, Akpom and Boro will switch attention to the Emirates FA Cup where they gave a difficult task against Premier League opponents.

Boro will take on Brighton in the FA Cup on Saturday before hosting Millwall in the Championship a week later.

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu is an economist in love with football, photography, humour and social media.
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Chuba Akpom.

    Ex-Arsenal forward Akpom continues fine, scores again for Boro

  • Super Eagles can win the World Cup, says Patrice Motsepe

    SUPER EAGLES: CAF President give reasons why Nigeria can surpass Morocco, win the World Cup

  • Mathew Yakubu is now a father of twins

    Super Eagles youngster Mathew Yakubu welcomes twins with his Slovakian wife

Recommended articles

Al Nassr looking to sign Ronaldo's ex-teammate

Al Nassr looking to sign Ronaldo's ex-teammate

Ex-Arsenal forward Akpom continues fine, scores again for Boro

Ex-Arsenal forward Akpom continues fine, scores again for Boro

NFF President describe Pele’s contributions to football as ineffable

NFF President describe Pele’s contributions to football as ineffable

NFF President describe Pele’s contributions to football as ineffable

NFF President describe Pele’s contributions to football as ineffable

Spoils shared as Celtic and Rangers played a draw on derby day

Spoils shared as Celtic and Rangers played a draw on derby day

TRANSFERS: Celta Vigo set to sign Gil Vicente striker

TRANSFERS: Celta Vigo set to sign Gil Vicente striker

Lens' surprising title charge backed unsurprisingly by their African core

Lens' surprising title charge backed unsurprisingly by their African core

TRANSFERS: Anderlecht plan to incorporate Guinean striker

TRANSFERS: Anderlecht plan to incorporate Guinean striker

NBA: Bet9ja odds and predictions for Indiana Pacers vs Toronto Raptors game

NBA: Bet9ja odds and predictions for Indiana Pacers vs Toronto Raptors game

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ex-Arsenal star Chuba Akpom scored a hat-trick for Middlesbrough in their 4-1 win over Wigan

Ex-Arsenal star strengthens claim for a Super Eagles call-up with a hat-trick for Middlesbrough

Austine Eguavoen reveals why he was at Crystal Palace's Selhurst Park as Premier League returned

SUPER EAGLES: Eguavoen reveals why he was at Crystal Palace's Selhurst Park

Mathew Yakubu is now a father of twins

Super Eagles youngster Mathew Yakubu welcomes twins with his Slovakian wife

Chuba Akpom.
SUPER EAGLES

Ex-Arsenal forward Akpom continues fine, scores again for Boro