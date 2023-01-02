Ex-Arsenal forward Akpom continues fine, scores again for Boro

Akpom was on target again for the promotion-chasing side as Boro defeated Birmingham City 3-1 at St. Andrew’s.

He scored the match-winning goal five minutes from time to seal a fourth win in the last five matches for Michael Carrick’s side.

The 27-year-old has now scored 13 goals in 19 matches in the Championship this season for Boro, with an assist to his name.

AFP

Middlesbrough move up to fifth

Middlesbrough are enjoying life under new manager Michael Carrick. The former Manchester United midfielder has completely turned things around at the club.

AFP

Carrick met Boro languishing in 22nd on the table but has turned their fortune around and moved them up the table after ten games.

The incredible start registered another win as a Matt Crooks double and another goal from Akpom saw Boro seal their eighth win in 10 games under the former United boss.

AFP

With the victory, Boro are now firmly in the promotion race as they have moved up to fifth on the log with 39 points.

Up next

After the win, Carrick, Akpom and Boro will switch attention to the Emirates FA Cup where they gave a difficult task against Premier League opponents.