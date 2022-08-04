Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman completes transfer to Atalanta

The Nigerian international joins Atalanta from Bundesliga club RB Leipzig after a three-year stint with the German top-flight club.

The 24-year-old forward will join up with Atalanta ahead of the 2022/23 Serie A season as they try to do better than their 8th-placed finish from the 2021/22 season, narrowly missing out on the European spots.

Atalanta confirms Ademola Lookman transfer

Atalanta confirmed the signing of Lookman through an official press statement posted on the club's website on Thursday evening, welcoming the Super Eagles star to the Bergamo club.

Lookman most recently played for English Premier League side Leicester City where he enjoyed a decent 2021/22 season with eight (8) goals from 42 appearances for the Foxes.

Pulse Sports

The Nigerian international started his career at Charlton Athletic before securing an €8.8m transfer to Everton during the 2017 winter transfer window.

Ademola Lookman joins Atalanta

Via a loan to RB Leipzig in January 2018, Ademola Lookman completed a switch to the Bundesliga for €18m in June 2019.

Further loans at Fulham and Leicester City saw the 24-year-old establish himself as one of the rising stars in the attacking midfield and wing positions.

Lookman will be under the tutelage of Italian manager Gian Piero Gasperini at Atalanta with 21-year-old defender Caleb Okoli the only other Nigerian at the club.

The former RB Leipzig forward will battle with the likes of former Chelsea man Davide Zappacosta, Hans Hateboer, and Joakim Mahle for a starting spot at the Gewiss Stadium this season.