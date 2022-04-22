Zaidu stars as Porto secure narrow win over Sporting Lisbon

The travelling side thought they had opened the scoring in the 14th minute when Pablo Sarabia broke free and beat the Porto goalkeeper, but the celebrations stopped when the assistant referee ruled the goal out for offside.

Twitter

Sporting soon found themselves calling for a penalty too, when Matheus Reis went down following a mild challenge, but the referee did not entertain any appeals.

As the first entered its final stages, Zaidu came close to scoring a rare goal. In the 38th minute, the fullback picked up a good pass on the edge of the box before firing narrowly wide of the right post.

Sporting started the second half brightly and nearly went ahead when Manchester City target Matheus Nunes skipped past a couple of defenders and then unleashed a powerful shot which the Porto goalkeeper acrobatically denied.

Imago

With just over five minutes left to play, Porto scored the goal that confirmed their place in the final. Toni Martinez controlled a great pass into the box before calmly slotting the ball past former Real Madrid goalkeeper Antonio Adán.

Twitter/FC Porto

The home fans had to hold their breath as the referee consulted with VAR for a suspected offside, but the goal stood.

Enjoying the momentum, Porto came close to doubling their lead when once again, Zaidu found himself at the end of a good ball, but his decent effort flashed just wide of the post.

The drama was far from over, and Sporting Lisbon was reduced to 10 men in the 88th minute when Pedro Porro recklessly brought down second-half substitute Galeno.