Zaidu Sanusi scores as Porto extend unbeaten record to 56 games in the League

FC Porto fullback Zaidu Sanusi grabbed a rare goal in his sides dominant 3-0 win over Santa Clara in the Portuguese Primeira Liga. With that victory, Porto have now equaled Benfica's record of 56 consecutive games without defeats in the Portuguese top flight.
Super Eagles defender Zaidu Sanusi rounded up the scoring for FC Porto in their 3-0 win on Monday night.
Porto had to wait until the 38th minute to break the deadlock, with Vitinha playing a smart pass to Fabio Vieira from a freekick and the 21 year old rifled the ball into the back of the net.
That opening goal brought Porto back to life and they grabbed a second just a few minutes later. Brazilian playmaker Pepe missed a chance from close range, but Fabio Vieira was on hand to fire the rebound into the corner to get his second of the game.
The second half was full of near misses and the referee even disallowed a Porto goal for a perceived offside in the buildup.
Super Eagles defender Sanusi was having a quiet game but he eventually contributed his quota to the scoreline. With six minutes left to play, substitute Galeno fired a powerful shot that was parried into the left back's direction and Zaidu made no mistake to round up the scoring.
Porto remain undefeated in their quest to reclaim the Portuguese league title, holding a six point advantage over Sporting in second place.
