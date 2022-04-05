Zaidu Sanusi scores as Porto extend unbeaten record to 56 games in the League

Porto had to wait until the 38th minute to break the deadlock, with Vitinha playing a smart pass to Fabio Vieira from a freekick and the 21 year old rifled the ball into the back of the net.

That opening goal brought Porto back to life and they grabbed a second just a few minutes later. Brazilian playmaker Pepe missed a chance from close range, but Fabio Vieira was on hand to fire the rebound into the corner to get his second of the game.

The second half was full of near misses and the referee even disallowed a Porto goal for a perceived offside in the buildup.

Super Eagles defender Sanusi was having a quiet game but he eventually contributed his quota to the scoreline. With six minutes left to play, substitute Galeno fired a powerful shot that was parried into the left back's direction and Zaidu made no mistake to round up the scoring.

