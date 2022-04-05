SUPER EAGLES

Zaidu Sanusi scores as Porto extend unbeaten record to 56 games in the League

Niyi Iyanda
Super Eagles defender Zaidu Sanusi rounded up the scoring for FC Porto in their 3-0 win on Monday night.

Zaidu Sanusi grabbed a rare goal for FC Porto in a dominant 3-0 win over Santa Clara
FC Porto fullback Zaidu Sanusi grabbed a rare goal in his sides dominant 3-0 win over Santa Clara in the Portuguese Primeira Liga. With that victory, Porto have now equaled Benfica's record of 56 consecutive games without defeats in the Portuguese top flight.

Porto had to wait until the 38th minute to break the deadlock, with Vitinha playing a smart pass to Fabio Vieira from a freekick and the 21 year old rifled the ball into the back of the net.

Fabio Vieira opened the scoring on 38 minutes for the home side
That opening goal brought Porto back to life and they grabbed a second just a few minutes later. Brazilian playmaker Pepe missed a chance from close range, but Fabio Vieira was on hand to fire the rebound into the corner to get his second of the game.

21-year-old Fabio Vieira grabbed a brace in four minutes for Porto on Monday night
The second half was full of near misses and the referee even disallowed a Porto goal for a perceived offside in the buildup.

Super Eagles defender Sanusi was having a quiet game but he eventually contributed his quota to the scoreline. With six minutes left to play, substitute Galeno fired a powerful shot that was parried into the left back's direction and Zaidu made no mistake to round up the scoring.

Zaidu celebrates his goal with teammates
Porto remain undefeated in their quest to reclaim the Portuguese league title, holding a six point advantage over Sporting in second place.

