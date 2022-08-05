TRANFERS

Super Eagles defender Eze completes move to Scottish league

Jidechi Chidiezie
Eze previously played with Nigerian sides Lobi Stars, Sunshine Stars, FC Ifeanyi Ubah and Kano Pillars.

Super Eagles defender Stephen Eze has completed the signing of a two year contract with Scottish club Queen’s Park.

The 28-year-old centre-back formerly played with Nigerian sides Lobi Stars, Sunshine Stars, FC Ifeanyi Ubah and Kano Pillars.

Eze previously played in Bulgaria and Kazakhstan and with Indian side Jamshedpur, before moving to Croatian side NK Solin in February 2022.

He has 13 international caps for Nigeria.

Speaking on his signing with the newly-promoted Scottish Championship, Eze said: "I am very excited about this opportunity and to be a part of what the club is trying to build."

“I’m very excited to be joining Queen’s Park FC, the oldest club in Scotland. I am very excited about this opportunity and to be a part of what the club is trying to build with young modern football.

"I’m also very excited to be reunited with the head coach, Owen Coyle. I cannot wait to meet the lads and get started. I’m Looking forward to an exciting season ahead and hope to achieve great things with the club”.

Queen's Park director of football Marijn Beuker said, "With this signing we will have even more defensive control."

“We are very happy to finally welcome Stephen to the club. Our team has been working hard the last months to make sure Stephen could join our club. He is a player we believe will add another special quality to our team.

"We have added a lot of attacking power and threat to the group, but with this signing we will have even more defensive control. Our Sport Scientist has been in contact with Stephen for some weeks now working on a physical program, so Stephen will be in great shape to make an immediate impact in the team”.

Manager of Queen's Park Owen Coyle described Eze as athletic, and outstanding in both boxes and a real threat at set plays.

“Stephen is a real team player who plays to win. He has showed that in different levels of club football and as well for the Nigerian National Team.

"Working with him in one of my previous clubs in India, I know he’s very athletic, outstanding in both boxes and a real threat at set plays with his natural height and desire to make a difference. We look forward to see him play in the Queens Park Shirt”.

Jidechi Chidiezie

