Super Eagles defender Awaziem joins fallen Croatian giants on season-long loan

Izuchukwu Akawor
The AFCON 2019 star will spend the 2022/23 season on loan in the Croatian first division.

Chidozie Awaziem after he was unveiled.

Super Eagles defender Chidozie Awaziem is on the move again, Pulse Sports Nigeria can report.

Awaziem has joined the Croatian club, HNK Hajduk, on a one-year loan deal with an option to make the move permanent at the end of the season.

Chidozie Awaziem after he was unveiled.

"Chidozie Awaziem is Hajduk's new stopper," the club posted on their official website.

"Hajduk and Boavista have agreed to a one-year loan with the option to buy out the contract at the end of the season," the statement added.

Speaking on the move, Sporting Director Mid-august Nikolicius is happy to have added a technical and tactical player with the experience of Awaziem.

Chidozie Awaziem

"He is a player with very good technical, tactical and excellent physical characteristics," he said.

"In his career, he played at the highest level of football in some of Europe's top leagues. He is a standard member of the Nigerian National team," he added.

"With these qualities, it will certainly contribute to the quality of our defense and will bring a new dimension to the team."

On his part, Awaziem can't wait to get started and to impress the passionate fans of the club.

"I know that Split is a beautiful city and that the fans are very passionate and love football," he told the club media.

Cape Verde forward Vagner Dias (L) shields the ball from Nigeria defender Chidozie Awaziem (R) during a 2022 World Cup qualifier in Lagos on Tuesday
Cape Verde forward Vagner Dias (L) shields the ball from Nigeria defender Chidozie Awaziem (R) during a 2022 World Cup qualifier in Lagos on Tuesday

"I love football too, so we're very much alike in that. I came to Split to do my best and to meet our goals." he added.

The defender began his football career at NPFL club, El-Kanemi, before he moved to Porto's football academy in 2014 where he made over 60 appearances for the Porto B team, and made 10 first-team appearances.

Awaziem with his newest employers.

He then embarked on more loan moves to Nantes, Turkey's Rizespor, Spain's Leganes and finally Boavista, who made the transfer permanent after he impressed.

He spent last season on loan at Alanyaspor, Turkey. He played regularly at all clubs, and during this period he made over twenty appearances for the A team of Nigeria. In total, he has played over 200 senior games in the course of his career so far.

Izuchukwu Akawor

