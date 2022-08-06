Super Eagles' Cyriel Dessers caged in Genk vs Eupen 6-goal thriller

Dessers was expertly stopped from adding to his goal tally this season as Genk defeated their visitors 4-2 on Saturday.

The 27-year-old made five (5) attempts on the Eupen goal, created one chance and made a key pass before he was substituted in the 69th minute.

He was outshone on this occasion by Ghanaian winger, Joseph Paintsil, who inspired the Belgian side with two of the goals on the day.

But Dessers remains the top scorer for Genk this season with three (3) goals and an assist in three matches.

Onuachu watches the thriller on the bench

Meanwhile, Dessers' compatriot at Genk, Paul Onuachu, was an unused substitute against Eupen.

Onuachu watched every minute of the thrilling encounter on the bench as goals from Paintsil, who scored a brace, Patrik Hrosovsky and Mike Tresor gave the home side a comfortable win.

The giant Onuachu, who scored over 20 goals last season for Genk, is yet to play this season for the club.