Super Eagles' Cyriel Dessers caged in Genk vs Eupen 6-goal thriller

Izuchukwu Akawor
The unsettled Nigerian international was outshone this time by his Ghanaian teammate with compatriot Paul Onuachu watching from the bench.

Cyriel Dessers has scored three goals in three matches this season for Genk.
Cyriel Dessers has scored three goals in three matches this season for Genk.

Super Eagles striker Cyriel Dessers was a caged man after firing blanks in the six-goal thriller between Genk and ten-man Eupen.

Dessers was expertly stopped from adding to his goal tally this season as Genk defeated their visitors 4-2 on Saturday.

The 27-year-old made five (5) attempts on the Eupen goal, created one chance and made a key pass before he was substituted in the 69th minute.

Cyriel Dessers is keen for his future to be resolved (IMAGO/Belga/Bruno Fahy)
Cyriel Dessers is keen for his future to be resolved (IMAGO/Belga/Bruno Fahy) Pulse Nigeria

He was outshone on this occasion by Ghanaian winger, Joseph Paintsil, who inspired the Belgian side with two of the goals on the day.

But Dessers remains the top scorer for Genk this season with three (3) goals and an assist in three matches.

Meanwhile, Dessers' compatriot at Genk, Paul Onuachu, was an unused substitute against Eupen.

Paul Onuachu and Cyriel Dessers are both contracted to Genk
Paul Onuachu and Cyriel Dessers are both contracted to Genk Imago

Onuachu watched every minute of the thrilling encounter on the bench as goals from Paintsil, who scored a brace, Patrik Hrosovsky and Mike Tresor gave the home side a comfortable win.

The giant Onuachu, who scored over 20 goals last season for Genk, is yet to play this season for the club.

The 28-year-old just recovered from an injury which has kept him out of football for weeks. He last played for Genk back in May.

Izuchukwu Akawor

