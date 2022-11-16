Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro reveals his World Cup wish for Nigeria ahead of Portugal game

Joba Ogunwale
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

The Portuguese tactician is currently preparing the Super Eagles for their clash against Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal.

Peseiro said he wished Nigeria's game against Portugal was a World Cup clash
Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro has expressed his regret over Nigeria's failure to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Peseiro said this ahead of Nigeria's clash against Portugal on Thursday evening.

Nigeria failed to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup after they lost to their West African rivals Ghana on away goals rule in their playoff encounter last March.

While Ghana are currently preparing for the event in Qatar, the Super Eagles are presently gearing up for a glorified friendly match against Portugal on Thursday evening.

Although Peseiro is happy with the friendly against the Selecao, the Portuguese tactician insists he would have rather faced the 2016 European Champions at the World Cup.

"Sincerely, I wish this is a FIFA World Cup group stage match because, I tell you, that is the level at which Nigeria should be playing," Peseiro said at his pre-match press conference.

"Even though that is not the case, our objective is to go out there and win.

But despite the disappointment, the former Venezuela manager is happy that the Super Eagles are playing a side like Portugal, saying it will help them in their mission to win the Africa Cup of Nations in 2024.

"It is good that we are playing big teams. I am enamoured by that because this is good for the team, and it will sharpen the team to achieve our goal of winning the next Africa Cup of Nations," Peseiro continued.

"We also have the opportunity to test a number of players," he added.

Nigeria's game against Portugal will be the first meeting between the two countries at the international level.

The Super Eagles will go into the match looking for their first win in international friendlies this year, having lost to Ecuador, Mexico and Algeria this year.

Joba Ogunwale Joba Ogunwale Joba has many years of experience as a sports content writer, the most recent of which came at Soccernet, where he was Chief Editor, before taking up a role at Pulse Sports.

