Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro expresses disappointment over Victor Osimhen's injury

Osimhen was called-up to Nigeria's squad for the match against Portugal, but the Napoli man pulled out of the team due to an unspecified injury.

Peseiro questions Osimhen's injury

It was a decision that surprised many people as Osimhen had played and scored in Napoli's 3-2 win over Udinese over the weekend.

The 23-year-old came out unscathed in the game, but Peseiro has revealed why Osimhen had to pull out of Nigeria's squad.

Peseiro, who appeared not to be satisfied with the decision, said Osimhen picked up a back injury in the clash against Udinese.

"The doctor from Napoli sent a report to our (Nigerian team) doctor that after the match (against Udinese), Osimhen felt pain in his back," Peseiro said.

"And that he needs between ten and 15 days to recover. "What can I do? Of course, I like to play with Osimhen. He's a fantastic player. I like to play with the best players," he continued.

Peseiro to focus on Super Eagles stars in camp

However, Peseiro was not satisfied with the excuse given, although he admitted his focus is now on the players in camp.

"But he's not here. It can happen. I'm not happy about that. I'm sad. But now I don't think about Victor Osimhen. For me, more important is the players I have here," Peseiro added.

The Super Eagles clash against Portugal will see Peseiro go up against his country of birth. It is the first clash between Nigeria and Portugal at the international level.