Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro expresses disappointment over Victor Osimhen's injury

Joba Ogunwale
The Portuguese tactician will be without the Napoli man when Nigeria take on Portugal on Thursday.

Osimhen will miss Nigeria's clash against Portugal
Osimhen will miss Nigeria's clash against Portugal

Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro has expressed his disappointment over Victor Osimhen's absence from Nigeria's squad against Portugal.

Osimhen was called-up to Nigeria's squad for the match against Portugal, but the Napoli man pulled out of the team due to an unspecified injury.

It was a decision that surprised many people as Osimhen had played and scored in Napoli's 3-2 win over Udinese over the weekend.

The 23-year-old came out unscathed in the game, but Peseiro has revealed why Osimhen had to pull out of Nigeria's squad.

Peseiro, who appeared not to be satisfied with the decision, said Osimhen picked up a back injury in the clash against Udinese.

Peseiro is not happy with Osimhen's absence against Portugal
Peseiro is not happy with Osimhen's absence against Portugal AFP

"The doctor from Napoli sent a report to our (Nigerian team) doctor that after the match (against Udinese), Osimhen felt pain in his back," Peseiro said.

"And that he needs between ten and 15 days to recover. "What can I do? Of course, I like to play with Osimhen. He's a fantastic player. I like to play with the best players," he continued.

However, Peseiro was not satisfied with the excuse given, although he admitted his focus is now on the players in camp.

"But he's not here. It can happen. I'm not happy about that. I'm sad. But now I don't think about Victor Osimhen. For me, more important is the players I have here," Peseiro added.

The Super Eagles clash against Portugal will see Peseiro go up against his country of birth. It is the first clash between Nigeria and Portugal at the international level.

The match is scheduled for a 7:45 PM kick-off at Estádio José Alvalade, with Nigeria looking for their first win in an international friendly match this year.

